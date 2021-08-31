Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Totally in love: Sofia Vergara and her Joe turtle in Paris!

By Vimal Kumar
You are still on cloud nine! Sofia Vergara (47) and Joe Manganiello (42) have been going through thick and thin together for over five years. In 2015, the dream couple crowned their love with a glamorous wedding – and could not be happier to this day. The two are currently spending a romantic break in Paris: Sofia and Joe share cuddly pics of yourself from the city of love!

Via Instagram the couple gives their fans some insights into their romantic journey through the French capital. Whether over the roofs of Paris, on a detour to the Louvre art museum or a relaxed dinner in the restaurant – the couple enjoys their togetherness to the full. Whether the Modern Family Star and the “Magic Mike“-Hottie celebrate their wedding anniversary with this love holiday? On November 22nd they both celebrate their four-year marriage anniversary.

Only recently, the 47-year-old raved about her husband in the highest tones. Above all, it is impressive that the actor supports her in such a way Sofia: “He loves that I like to work, that I am creative, that I am constantly planning companies, that I am always enthusiastic about my job and the business.”

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara in Paris 2019
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara in Paris
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara


