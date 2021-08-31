Tuesday, August 31, 2021
HomeNewsTotally changed or not? Mega debate about Leo DiCaprio
News

Totally changed or not? Mega debate about Leo DiCaprio

By Sonia Gupta
0
65




Leonardo DiCaprio (46) splits his fan community! The actor is known to slip into a wide variety of roles in his films. In films like “The Revenant” or “Django Unchained”, the US star has repeatedly demonstrated his versatility in recent years. So it’s no wonder that he also plays in Martin Scorsese’s (78) new project “Killers of the Flower Moon” – but all the more surprising is the debate about the first glimpses of the film!

A few days ago Apple TV + released the first set images from the film, including The Sun shared. Not uncommon at first – but then numerous users showed up Twitter totally horrified: “That’s Leo? He’s barely recognizable! Wow!” But the fans were not particularly in agreement on this point – because some users were immediately amused by said comments: “It looks exactly the same as always! The people are crazy!”

In fact, in the snapshots, Leo doesn’t really look disfigured or grandly disguised. Only his hairstyle – a greasy parting in the middle – deviates from his regular styling. Now you are asked: Does Leo really look so different – or as always? Vote below.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Quentin Tarantino
Leonardo DiCaprio, actor
Leonardo DiCaprio at the premiere of “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”


Previous articleAriana Grande: Wedding Photos with Dalton Gomez
Next articleWhy is it good to pay with Bitcoin in casinos? Here are the details!
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv