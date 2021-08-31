Totally changed or not? Mega debate about Leo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio (46) splits his fan community! The actor is known to slip into a wide variety of roles in his films. In films like “The Revenant” or “Django Unchained”, the US star has repeatedly demonstrated his versatility in recent years. So it’s no wonder that he also plays in Martin Scorsese’s (78) new project “Killers of the Flower Moon” – but all the more surprising is the debate about the first glimpses of the film!

A few days ago Apple TV + released the first set images from the film, including The Sun shared. Not uncommon at first – but then numerous users showed up Twitter totally horrified: “That’s Leo? He’s barely recognizable! Wow!” But the fans were not particularly in agreement on this point – because some users were immediately amused by said comments: “It looks exactly the same as always! The people are crazy!”

In fact, in the snapshots, Leo doesn’t really look disfigured or grandly disguised. Only his hairstyle – a greasy parting in the middle – deviates from his regular styling. Now you are asked: Does Leo really look so different – or as always? Vote below.

advertisement







Leonardo DiCaprio and Quentin Tarantino

advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio, actor

advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio at the premiere of “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

178 Yes, I hardly recognized him either. 752 No, that’s complete nonsense!



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz