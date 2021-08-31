Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Tim Burton: There was no alternative to Eva Green

By Arjun Sethi
Tim Burton, 58, couldn’t be happier with Eva Green, 36.

The director cast the British actress in his current film ‘Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children’. The work revolves around a mysterious woman who takes in children orphaned on an island, all of whom have unusual powers and characteristics. Who could have played Miss Peregrine better than Eva? Nobody, if Tim has his way, who couldn’t get out of the raving in conversation with ‘Empire’ magazine: “What I love about her is that I feel this intense bond with her, but she also has a very private one, is a very mysterious woman. I wish there were more like her in the film business. We don’t know every damned detail about her life.




He does not want to allow a comparison between her role in his film and the ‘X-Men’ franchise, because the differences are far too big for that, as he emphasized: “It’s not X-Men Junior! There are these strange children : Do they have strength or are they diseases? For me it fits a feeling that I had as a child – and unfortunately also as an adult – namely that I don’t fit into a category. They are just children. For me it was like to look at the world from a different angle. ” In Germany, Tim Burton’s new film will open on October 6th.


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
