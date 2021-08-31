This young star becomes the new Prince of Bel-Air and successor to Will Smith

News from the “The Prince of Bel-Air” reboot: Will Smith’s successor has been found and has been officially presented. Find out on Netzwelt who it has become.
- Superstar Will Smith officially unveils his successor as Prince of Bel-Air.
- The hitherto unknown newcomer Jabari Banks is following in the footsteps of the “Fresh Prince”.
- Will Smith surprised Banks with a highly emotional video call.
The US streaming service Peacock ordered under the title last year “Bel-Air” a more serious reboot of cult ’90s sitcom “The Prince of Bel-Air,” with original Will actor Will Smith as producer. Today, his successor was officially announced: Newcomer Jabari Banks makes it to “Bel-Air” from the streets of West Philadelphia to the luxury district of Los Angeles.
Watch here in the video how Will Smith himself brings the good news to Jabari Banks:
For young actor Jabari Banks, “Bel-Air” is the very first TV role, as the industry journal Deadline reports. Banks happened to have the family’s last name from “The Prince of Bel-Air” and, funnily enough, like the character he played, actually came from West Philadelphia!
This is what “Bel-Air” is all about
Peacock has ordered two seasons in a row from the “The Prince of Bel-Air” reboot “Bel-Air”. The one-hour drama series tells the story of the cult sitcom in a more serious way and in a modern guise, but it’s still about young Will, who moved from the streets of West Philly to Bel-Air and into a posh dwelling pulls.
When “Bel-Air” will appear on Peacock has not yet been determined, but with today’s casting announcement, the new edition should have made a huge step forward.
