Tuesday, August 31, 2021
This young star becomes the new Prince of Bel-Air and successor to Will Smith

By Sonia Gupta
News from the “The Prince of Bel-Air” reboot: Will Smith’s successor has been found and has been officially presented. Find out on Netzwelt who it has become.

The Prince of Bel-Air (Source: tmdb.org)

  • Superstar Will Smith officially unveils his successor as Prince of Bel-Air.
  • The hitherto unknown newcomer Jabari Banks is following in the footsteps of the “Fresh Prince”.
  • Will Smith surprised Banks with a highly emotional video call.

The US streaming service Peacock ordered under the title last year “Bel-Air” a more serious reboot of cult ’90s sitcom “The Prince of Bel-Air,” with original Will actor Will Smith as producer. Today, his successor was officially announced: Newcomer Jabari Banks makes it to “Bel-Air” from the streets of West Philadelphia to the luxury district of Los Angeles.

Watch here in the video how Will Smith himself brings the good news to Jabari Banks:

At this point you will find a Video from Youtube, which complements the article. You can display this with one click.




For young actor Jabari Banks, “Bel-Air” is the very first TV role, as the industry journal Deadline reports. Banks happened to have the family’s last name from “The Prince of Bel-Air” and, funnily enough, like the character he played, actually came from West Philadelphia!

This is what “Bel-Air” is all about

Peacock has ordered two seasons in a row from the “The Prince of Bel-Air” reboot “Bel-Air”. The one-hour drama series tells the story of the cult sitcom in a more serious way and in a modern guise, but it’s still about young Will, who moved from the streets of West Philly to Bel-Air and into a posh dwelling pulls.

When “Bel-Air” will appear on Peacock has not yet been determined, but with today’s casting announcement, the new edition should have made a huge step forward.

The Prince of Bel-Air rate
genre Comedy, family
First broadcast

09/10/1990
First broadcast in Germany

09/10/1990
Other sources
network NBC

production

NBC Productions, Quincy Jones-David Salzman Entertainment, The Stuffed Dog Company
Seasons

