This is the Hollywood star’s family

Tom Hanks is a successful actor and has twice won an Oscar for Best Actor. In addition to his career, he is also a real family man. We introduce you to Tom Hanks’ children and wife.

Before the actor met his current wife Rita Wilson, he was married to the actress Samantha Lewes († 49), who died in 2002, until 1987. Tom Hanks has two children with Samantha: Elizabeth and Colin.

Tom Hanks Family: Two children with Samantha Lewes

Elizabeth Hanks is the actor’s only daughter. She works as a writer and has also played minor roles in films, such as “Forrest Gump”.

Tom Hanks’ eldest son Colin Hanks, like his father, is in the acting business. In recent years he has appeared in numerous series such as “Talking Tom and Friends”, “Life in Pieces”, “Dexter” and “Drunk History”. For “Fargo” he was even nominated for a Golden Globe and an Emmy.

Colin Hanks married Samantha Bryant in 2010, and grandfathered Tom Hanks in 2011. He has two children: Olivia Jane and Charlotte Bryant.

Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson

In April 1988 Tom Hanks married his current wife, Rita Wilson. Like him, Rita is an actress and known from films such as “Mama Mia!”, “The bride who doesn’t dare” and many more.









With Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks had two more children: the sons Chet and Truman. At 25, the latter is the youngest of the Hanks family. Truman Hanks works in the acting business, but behind the camera. According to “IMDb” he was a production assistant on “The Cloverfield Paradox” and on the remake of “Charlie’s Angels”.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Truman Theodore Hanks and Elizabeth Hanks (© Getty Images)

Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks

Chet Hanks is the first son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. In addition to acting, Chet is also a rapper. In recent years he has been in the media repeatedly because of his drug problems.

As he said in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” in 2018, the impending birth of his daughter in 2016 made him go into rehab. Most recently, Chet Hanks was seen in successful series such as “Empire” or “Shameless”.