This is how Diesel honors the friend in every “Fast & Furious” – MANN.TV

Vin Diesel & Paul Walker: This is how Diesel honors the friend in every “Fast & Furious” – normality is slowly returning to the world. This also applies to the cinema – in some parts of the world, for example, the new “Fast & Furious 9” will open on June 24th. On the occasion of this, lead actor Vin Diesel was interviewed, including the tragic death of his former co-star Paul Walker. Diesel explained that his “brother” is still in a sense part of every film in the series today.

He was open to “Today” journalist Natalie Morales on the subject when she stated, among other things: “In this film, you mention Paul and his legacy throughout the film. He’s never gone. This franchise has never forgotten him. ” Diesel then:

“Never, never, never.”

The star continues: “I see it that way that I will continue the franchise in his absence. I always have the feeling that I am continuing the series in his honor. “ Co-star Paul Walker was killed in a traffic accident at the age of 40, leaving behind a daughter. Since his death, Walker has appeared again and again in the “Fast & Furious” parts through appearances by his brother and CGI effects, and is honored by scenes.

The daughter of the late Hollywood star Meadow Rain Walker, now 22 years old, was recently seen on the red carpet at the US premiere of “Fast & Furious 9”. It has long been known that she is close to Diesel’s family. Diesel’s six-year-old daughter Pauline bears her first name because of her friendship with Paul Walker.

The “family” sticks together

Family plays a big role in the “Fast & Furious” films, the characters often refer to themselves in the plot as “The Family”. According to Diesel, it is this family character that has made a significant contribution to the success of the series:









“Ultimately, that’s the real blessing to work with people you love. I think at the end of the day people come to ‘Fast’ because of the characters, we want to know what happens next. We want to know how they develop. “

Everything beautiful passes

“Fast & Furious 9” will be released in our cinemas on July 15th, and although it will be the penultimate film in the main series, offshoots are in the pipeline. Diesel in addition: “It’s so surreal to complete the circle and see something so closed. I don’t think often enough about the things I’ve done. I always have the feeling that I’m a minute away from having to produce the next film. “

Source: ladbible.com