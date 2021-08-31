“The Witcher” and Co: One Million Dollar Gage – per episode! That’s how much the stars earn – TV

Our sofas make you rich!

You’d think that only those who make it to the big screen have made it to the top of Hollywood. TV Shows? More like Plan-B … But far from it!

“Game of Thrones” heralded a new TV era, and Netflix even completely changed our viewing behavior. In times of streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Co. and the associated masses of series, the biggest movie stars have long since arrived in the home cinema world. And they can be properly paid for that too.

Because: On TV, fees do not apply to an entire show, but only to seasons or just individual episodes. Depending on how long a format runs, actors can easily earn a golden nose.





The Big Bang Theory cast made millions upon millionsPhoto: CBS via Getty Images



But: What exactly do you earn with a series these days? The US industry journal “Variety” lists the current salaries of the most sought-after television stars in detail. These include fees for formats of classic TV programs, streaming services and pay TV channels.

These stars are the top earners on TV and streaming services

He’s by far the biggest box office: Action star Chris Pratt (“Jurassic World”, “Guardians of the Galaxy”) is currently the highest paid actor on US TV. The 42-year-old earns an unbelievable 1.4 million US dollars (around 1.2 million euros) per episode with the new Amazon series “The Terminal List”, which is due to start in 2022.





Chris Pratt would hardly need his role in “Jurassic World”, with his mega salary for the series “The Terminal List” the actor should have taken care of itPhoto: picture alliance / AP Images / picture alliance



Jennifer Aniston (52) and Reese Witherspoon (45) also play in this league: For the “Apple TV +” series “The Morning Show”, the co-stars were rewarded with $ 1.25 million per episode in 2019, as they were then the Hollywood Reporter revealed.

At this point you will find content from YouTube In order to interact with or display content from YouTube and other social networks, we need your consent. activate social networks



Season two starts in September 2021 and Aniston and Witherspoon’s fees will probably be the same, after all, the insane 300 million dollar budget two years ago was for two seasons and thus 20 episodes. Makes 25 million dollars each for Aniston and Witherspoon, the equivalent of almost 21 million euros.

Old star Jeff Bridges (71, “The Big Lebowski”) also makes the million dollars. There is exactly one of them per episode for the show “The Old Man”, which will soon be starting on the Disney channel FX. Here Bridges plays a widower who suddenly receives a bad visitor.

Henry Cavill is enthusiastic as a “Witcher” – but the fee can be expanded

Millions of salaries are the exception. On average, even dazzling names like Henry Cavill (38) or “Titanic” goddess Kate Winslet (45) have to be content with significantly less. They still get handsome salaries.

HBO made no less than $ 650,000 for the experienced Kate Winslet and her seven-part miniseries “Mare of Easttown”.

For the mega hit “The Witcher” – one of the most successful Netflix series ever – Cavill in turn receives 400,000 dollars (around 339,000 euros) for each of the eight episodes.













Kate Winslet is still one of the most respected actresses in Hollywood 24 years after “Titanic”. With the miniseries “Mare of Easttown” she secured a handsome salary of US $ 650,000 per episodePhoto: HBO / Sky / dpa



► How about a salary negotiation? And that’s not all: In fact, Cavill should be more than satisfied personally, after all, the Brit is probably the biggest “Witcher” fan himself. To be allowed to play the witcher, the Superman actor actually fulfilled a lifelong dream.





Henry Cavill played Superman to the last, and is even still in the running for the new James BondPhoto: Getty Images for Laureus



With 400,000 dollars per episode, Cavill is at least ahead of these two colleagues: After three seasons of “Stranger Things” for Netflix, the well-known stars David Harbor (46) and Winona Ryder (49) have to pay an estimated 350,000 dollars (297,000 euros) per episode. Thanks to at least a fourth season, a lot should come together.

Nevertheless: While the fees in the cinema and especially with Netflix films are becoming more and more astronomical, the TV money now seems almost grounded. Especially compared to the past, when the big US telecommunications companies were still digging deep into their pockets so as not to lose their quota guarantees …

Charlie Sheen made $ 2 million per episode

Ray Romano (63, “Everybody Loves Raymond”), Kelsey Grammer (66, “Frasier”) or Tim Allen (68, “Look Who’s That Hammering”) – they all made millions every week with cult sitcoms.

Jim Parsons (48), Kaley Cuoco (35) and Johnny Galecki (46) also got rich: According to “Forbes” magazine, the main actors of the sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” each received around one million US dollars from season eight (around 850,000 euros) – per episode! A total of 12 seasons had aired by the end of the 2019 show …





Charlie Sheen was kicked out of Two and a Half Men after too many missteps. By then, he had made a fortune on the seriesPhoto: CBS via Getty Images



And he is probably the eternal front runner: Charlie Sheen (55) acted at the peak of “Two and a Half Men” up to two million dollars (around 1.7 million euros) per episode – until it was finally thrown out of the show in 2011 after eight seasons and numerous scandals.

That’s what the top earners for films get

Many TV faces only become megastars through their successful shows, and through “Stranger Things” or “The Walking Dead” they also make the leap into the best-paid blockbuster cinema.

But films on streaming services are also a gold mine for actors: Amazon is making a crazy 50 million US dollars (around 59 million euros) for Dwayne Johnson (49) in the Christmas film “Red One”, Netflix even gives double that for Daniel Craig ( 53), who signed for two films.

The couch entertainment business is definitely worth it!