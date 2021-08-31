The stars are in control

S.The fashion scene has always had a tendency towards stars. After all, celebrities from Audrey Hepburn to Lady Gaga are the best advertising media. In recent years, the relationship between brands and celebrities has grown even closer. Rihanna has been launching her own brand in collaboration with LVMH, the world’s largest luxury goods group, since last year: Fenty.

Even the second largest luxury company couldn’t be long in coming. The French company Kering, which includes brands such as Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen and Yves Saint Laurent, announced on Tuesday evening that Emma Watson would be a member of the board of directors. The shareholders approved the proposal at the general meeting. Even in her role as Hermione in the “Harry Potter” films, the British actress played a nerd – but this career would not have been expected of her after all.

Mockery is not appropriate here. Watson, who shed her Hermione image through many solid roles, for example in thrillers (“The Circle”), is no longer just an actress. She has been the UN special envoy for women and girls’ rights since 2014. She developed the HeForShe campaign, which also wants to win over men for women’s rights. The online reading circle Our Shared Shelf, founded in 2016, also springs from her feminist impulse. She is “one of the most popular actresses and one of the most famous activists in the world,” says Kering. Watson herself confirms this again and again with anti-Trump protests and, most recently, with a trans-friendly post in which she indirectly accuses “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling of transphobia.

Watson is an important voice in the public eye

For François-Henri Pinault’s group, which had sales of 15.9 billion euros last year, it was also crucial that Watson was a “pioneer of ethical fashion”. She supports the “Good On You” initiative, through which you can see for yourself how sustainable fashion labels are. She calls for responsible consumption and has embodied this claim at least since the “Met Gala” 2016, when she appeared in a Calvin Klein dress made from the plastic of recycled bottles. With all these activities she has acquired so much specialist knowledge that she is now to head the Sustainability Committee on the Board of Directors.



In 2019, the actress met French President Emmanuel Macron at a summit on women’s rights.

Last but not least, her public appearance will have been the decisive factor in her appointment to the supervisory body. For years, Pinault has been able to observe what celebrities do in his own wife: His very good public image is also derived from Salma Hayek. Emma Watson is an important voice in the public eye with nearly 30 million followers on Twitter and more than 57 million fans on Instagram. She could identify possible ethical debates that fashion brands are increasingly exposed to in times of social media – and possibly steer them in the right direction.

Even for celebrities, the thirty-year-old is making a difference with her new commitment. Like Rihanna, she shows that you can no longer just book stars as advertising faces, but that you have to offer them more influence. Social media also helped with this. As curators of their self-portrayal, celebrities have outgrown their old roles: They no longer let themselves be hired by fashion brands – they supervise them.