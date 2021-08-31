The Lido and the Lions

There was a time when George Clooney whizzed to the Venice Lido by motorboat for the opening of the film festival.

All he had to do was grin and crack a joke, and Italy and the movie world were at his feet. Summer may be coming to an end, but the world is all right: a belief that has been lost in the last 18 months – like ex-regular Clooney, who had his wedding in the Serenissima befittingly.









Well then, life goes on: Who doesn’t know this better than the Venetians and Roberto Benigni, who is awarded the Golden Lion for his life’s work. Others whiz to the Lido. Hollywood celebrities and the usual suspects from Europe are lining up for the Biennale, above all the eccentric directors Pedro Almodóvar and Penélope Cruz, his muse and star in the opening film “Madres paralelas”. Who doesn’t want to end the summer on the lagoon and stay in a luxury hotel? And, to crown the “Mostra”, go home with a prize?

A lion seems to be reserved for a son of Italy. In “The Hand of God” Paolo Sorrentino pays homage to his family, youth, ex-idol Diego Maradona and his hometown Naples. Who should beat that? The blessing of the Pope and the thanks of the President should be assured to the Direttore. (four)

(“Die Presse”, print edition, September 1st, 2021)