The Bitcoin pizza for 400 million euros

Everyone is talking about cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin. While we get to the bottom of the topic in our weekly podcast Bitcoin Fiat & Rock’n’Roll, today we want to deal with a few fun facts about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. For example, did you know that the first Bitcoin transaction was to buy two pizzas? A lunch for 10,000 bitcoins seemed like a good deal back then. Today it would be the most expensive meal in history.

Bitcoin Infographic: The 9 Slightly Different Facts About Bitcoin 2021

We cover these and many other interesting facts in our updated infographic. Just click on the link and find out in our PDF how many crypto ATMs are currently around the world, what the smallest Bitcoin unit is, which country is furthest with its own digital currency and much more!

Click here for our infographic: The 9 slightly different facts about Bitcoin 2021

