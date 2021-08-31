Tuesday, August 31, 2021
HomeNewsThe Bitcoin pizza for 400 million euros
News

The Bitcoin pizza for 400 million euros

By Hasan Sheikh
0
71




Everyone is talking about cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin. While we get to the bottom of the topic in our weekly podcast Bitcoin Fiat & Rock’n’Roll, today we want to deal with a few fun facts about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. For example, did you know that the first Bitcoin transaction was to buy two pizzas? A lunch for 10,000 bitcoins seemed like a good deal back then. Today it would be the most expensive meal in history.

Bitcoin Infographic: The 9 Slightly Different Facts About Bitcoin 2021

We cover these and many other interesting facts in our updated infographic. Just click on the link and find out in our PDF how many crypto ATMs are currently around the world, what the smallest Bitcoin unit is, which country is furthest with its own digital currency and much more!

Click here for our infographic: The 9 slightly different facts about Bitcoin 2021

You can also listen to our Bitcoin, Fiat & Rock’n’Roll podcast and subscribe to it on your favorite platform:

Authors




Sebastian Zelada Ocampo

Sebastian Zelada Ocampo is a studied business and political journalist and after years of editorial work has been on the FinTech scene since 2018. In the PR and marketing of the payment service provider Computop, he got to know and love the world of payments. Since May … more

Maik Klotz

Maik Klotz is a consultant, speaker and author on the topics of banking, payment, digital identity, e-commerce and retail with a strong focus on “mobile”. Maik has been advising companies on customer-centered innovation methods and focusing on the user for many years. He was … more


Previous articleHollywood: Chris Hemsworth: Thor: Love and Thunder is weird – entertainment
Next article“Aquaman 2” allegedly has horror film as a model – News 2021
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv