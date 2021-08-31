Tennis star Naomi Osaka is interested in Dogecoin and NFTs

Naomi Osaka, a professional tennis player from Japan, said she invested in cryptocurrencies when she saw the Dogecoin (DOGE) hype. This hype was largely fueled by Elon Musk.

In a recent Bloomberg interview, Osaka said she spoke to her agent about cryptocurrency after reading about Dogecoin that it could “explode”.

The tennis legend stated that the crypto ecosystem on Twitter piqued her interest in Dogecoin investments even before she even discussed it with her agent.

Osaka has also entered the non-fungible token (NFT) space, launching a collection of rare tokens in the run-up to the US Open tournament.

In April, Osaka launched a six-part collection of NFTs in collaboration with her sister Mario Osaka, which sold for a total of $ 600,000. The highest price paid for an NFT was $ 200,200. This is the most expensive NFT ever sold by a professional tennis player.









Football is also showing increasing interest in the NFT area. The Paris Saint-Germain football club recently released its PSG fan tokens. Interest in these only really increased after legendary soccer player Lionel Messi joined the club. Messi’s two-year deal with the club is said to also state that PSG tokens will be used as payment.

In this context: Large companies want NFTs: acceptance continues to rise sharply

Other well-known brands and names, such as Budweiser and Visa, are also buying NFTs instead of issuing their own tokens. NFTs are also supported by well-known entrepreneurs such as Mark Cuban. He invested in a “scalable AI infrastructure for NFTs”.

Well-known musicians, such as the band Kings of Leon, have also sold NFT albums for over $ 2 million. Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda was one of the first artists on a major record label to release a single as NFT.