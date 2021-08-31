Sylvester Stallone no longer plays the lead role – this is the new cast

The next big action festival in the cinema is announced: Like that Hollywood Reporter reported, The Expendables 4 is officially in production. The series, which was launched by Sylvester Stallone in 2010, is entering the next round. Filming is scheduled to begin in October. Also the Cast the sequel is already certain.

The announcement of the fourth Expendables film comes with a big surprise. According to the Hollywood Reporter’s sources, Sylvester Stallone is still an integral part of the ensemble, but he does play no longer the main role. Instead, Megan Fox and Jason Statham take the lead.

Megan Fox and Jason Statham lead The Expendables 4

Statham is already an old acquaintance among the Expendables. Since the first part he has belonged to the mercenary group that gave the title. Now he is moving up a rank – but not alone. He does it together with Fox, who last appeared in the brutal survival thriller Rogue Hunter new expendables team at.

Returning from the previous films:

New to the Expendables team are:

The cast is certainly not complete yet. Based on the first three Expendables films, we can certainly look forward to more additions in the coming weeks and months.

The Expendables 4 is directed by Scott Waugh, who has gained a lot of experience in the action field over the course of his career. The former stuntman brought the adrenaline-charged Need for Speed ​​to the cinemas alongside Act of Valor. He convinced with his handmade action – good prerequisites for a new Expendables film.

Will The Expendables 4 have a season handover?

This time the script comes from the pen of Spenser Cohen, who wrote the Netflix film Extinction and is also involved in Roland Emmerich’s new science fiction film Moonfall. Cohen’s script was revised by Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly.

Nothing is known about the plot of The Expendables 4. The theatrical release has not yet been set either. If Megan Fox and Jason Statham take over the team, we could be one Expect baton handover. Sylvester Stallone knows this very well, as he has shown in the two Creed films with Michael B. Jordan.

