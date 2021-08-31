Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Spotify: Justin Bieber breaks Ariana Grande’s streaming record

By Arjun Sethi
After dropping the number one single “Stay” with The Kid LAROI, Biebs was able to generate over 83.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify – an absolute record!

New record
Justin Bieber has set a new Spotify milestone. While colleague Ariana Grande was the most heard artist on Spotify after her two albums “Sweetener” and “Thank U, Next” dropped between December 2018 and April 2019 and had 82 million listeners a month, she had to make her Guinness Book of World Records entry can now be overwritten:

Justin Bieber was able to attract even more monthly listeners to his profile within 30 days after dropping “Stay” with The Kid LAROI. Unbeatable 83.9 million individual users listened to his tracks, putting The Weeknd in second and third place with 74.5 million and Ed Sheeran with 72.4 million monthly listeners.




Sheeran is king
While the Canadian superstar can push everyone aside and claim the throne of most monthly listeners, he’s still not the king on Spotify. With his current 48,228,286 subscribers, he landed in fourth place of the most-followed profiles.

This way to the top 4 of the list:

  1. Ed Sheeran – 83,012,725
  2. Ariana Grande – 66,805,271
  3. Drake – 56,188,355
  4. Justin Bieber – 48,228,286


