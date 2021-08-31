Robert Downey Jr.: His Assistant Dies In A Car Accident

Robert Downey Jr. “Terrible tragedy”: His assistant dies in a car accident
Big shock for Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr.: His longtime assistant and friend Jimmy Rich was killed in a car accident. He was only 52 years old.
In 2003, Robert Downey Jr., 56, and Jimmy Rich, 52, met while filming The Singing Detective. This meeting should result in a long-term working relationship and a deep friendship. Both worked together on 22 other films – including all Marvel films for which Downey Jr. was in front of the camera as Ironman.
It was Downey Jr. who delivered the terrible news: Jimmy Rich was in a fatal car accident this week. The Hollywood star said goodbye to his good friend on his Instagram account. Concerning a series of pictures showing Rich, he wrote, shocked: “This is not news. This is a terrible and shocking tragedy.” The next few words make it clear that Rich was much more than just the 56-year-old’s personal assistant – he was family to him. The actor made it clear that he was like a brother to him, his right-hand man, an uncle to his children and loved by everyone who had experienced his unique character and wit.
“Our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career. Once again, I would like to extend my condolences to his lovely family,” wrote he in the end.
These celebrities mourn Jimmy Rich
Other celebrities who mourned Rich’s death also spoke up under his mail. “No words. Just tears and gratitude for the gift it was,” commented Josh Brolin, 53, for example. And Mark Ruffalo, 53, wrote: “I’ve known him for almost as long as I’ve known you, Robert. It breaks my heart to let Jimmy go to the other world. Jimmy will be missed. ” Jack Black, 51, Chris Pratt, 41, and Jeremy Renner, 50, also expressed their condolences.
Source used: instagram.com, deadline.com