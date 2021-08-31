Robert Downey Jr.: His Assistant Dies In A Car Accident

Big shock for Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr.: His longtime assistant and friend Jimmy Rich was killed in a car accident. He was only 52 years old.

In 2003, Robert Downey Jr., 56, and Jimmy Rich, 52, met while filming The Singing Detective. This meeting should result in a long-term working relationship and a deep friendship. Both worked together on 22 other films – including all Marvel films for which Downey Jr. was in front of the camera as Ironman.

It was Downey Jr. who delivered the terrible news: Jimmy Rich was in a fatal car accident this week. The Hollywood star said goodbye to his good friend on his Instagram account. Concerning a series of pictures showing Rich, he wrote, shocked: “This is not news. This is a terrible and shocking tragedy.” The next few words make it clear that Rich was much more than just the 56-year-old’s personal assistant – he was family to him. The actor made it clear that he was like a brother to him, his right-hand man, an uncle to his children and loved by everyone who had experienced his unique character and wit.

“Our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career. Once again, I would like to extend my condolences to his lovely family,” wrote he in the end.