Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Rihanna wears the most luxurious hoodie ever

By Sonia Gupta
Riri-Fashion: The style of Rihanna.

Nobody dresses up for dinner like Rihanna. Every time superstar Rihanna has a bite to eat, she shows off a new outfit to her fans. Beyond brand loyalty and trends, Rihanna and her stylist Jahleel Weaver surprise fashion followers again and again. Your status as a fashion icon is more than deserved. She can carry anything – and she does. More than any other, it proves that fashion neither knows nor needs borders. An example: when she went to her favorite Italian Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica last night, she was wearing a surprising variant of a performance hoodie. Rihanna channeled her inner goth in a Drkshdw hooded coat by Rick Owens, a waxed denim mini from the designer’s spring / summer 2021 collection, and a braided mini bag by Bottega Veneta. Black, with a drawstring hood and a long train, Owens’ cotton hoodie was a dramatic take on the well-loved sweater.




Rihanna can – and does – wear anything

With luxurious accessories such as the rectangular “X5” sunglasses from Kuboraum, high-quality diamond rings and a pair of laced stiletto pumps, Rihanna’s hooded sweatshirt was devoid of any sporty association. The ultra-soft material and the flowing silhouette made it a comfortable transition piece – with a kick. Owens’ collections are never obvious, but neither is Rihanna’s style. When the two get together, they are guaranteed a fresh take on classics. Sure, few can afford an $ 800 hoodie, but pairing an oversized cut with an unexpected material is a styling ploy anyone can adopt.

This article originally appeared on Vogue.com.


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
