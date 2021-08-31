Rihanna wears the most luxurious hoodie ever

Riri-Fashion: The style of Rihanna.

Nobody dresses up for dinner like Rihanna. Every time superstar Rihanna has a bite to eat, she shows off a new outfit to her fans. Beyond brand loyalty and trends, Rihanna and her stylist Jahleel Weaver surprise fashion followers again and again. Your status as a fashion icon is more than deserved. She can carry anything – and she does. More than any other, it proves that fashion neither knows nor needs borders. An example: when she went to her favorite Italian Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica last night, she was wearing a surprising variant of a performance hoodie. Rihanna channeled her inner goth in a Drkshdw hooded coat by Rick Owens, a waxed denim mini from the designer’s spring / summer 2021 collection, and a braided mini bag by Bottega Veneta. Black, with a drawstring hood and a long train, Owens’ cotton hoodie was a dramatic take on the well-loved sweater.









Rihanna can – and does – wear anything

With luxurious accessories such as the rectangular “X5” sunglasses from Kuboraum, high-quality diamond rings and a pair of laced stiletto pumps, Rihanna’s hooded sweatshirt was devoid of any sporty association. The ultra-soft material and the flowing silhouette made it a comfortable transition piece – with a kick. Owens’ collections are never obvious, but neither is Rihanna’s style. When the two get together, they are guaranteed a fresh take on classics. Sure, few can afford an $ 800 hoodie, but pairing an oversized cut with an unexpected material is a styling ploy anyone can adopt.

This article originally appeared on Vogue.com.