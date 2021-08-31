Tuesday, August 31, 2021
HomeNewsRihanna: Rumors about a new song are getting louder - Cologne
News

Rihanna: Rumors about a new song are getting louder – Cologne

By Sonia Gupta
0
64




advertisement

Rihanna lures her fans that a new song is on the way – is that right?




The curiosity and emotions of her fans began to simmer when the Barbadian R&B and pop singer Rihanna hinted in a comment that a new song is in the works. To celebrate Women’s History Month, Rihanna posted a video on Instagram celebrating her popular ANTI album, which has been on the Billboard 200 for five years. The video pays homage to Rihanna’s identity as a black woman and shows clips from the ANTI era that were set to music for Sizzla’s song “Black Woman & Child”. The footage included her appearances on the MTV VMAs 2016 (Video Vanguard and Made In America), as well as artist Roy Nachum, who designed the album cover and recorded Rihanna’s work as a designer and philanthropist.

But where do the rumors about a new Rihanna song come from?

According to teenvogue, the 33-year-old singer and actress Rihanna captioned the Instagram clip with the words: “I am grateful to the Lord for sending me so many hardcore supporters. #Anti #WomensHistoryMonth. Congratulations to all of you who are too contributed to this era, thank you team. ” In the comments, an avid fan urged them to “release a song”. To everyone’s surprise, Rihanna replied, “I think I should,” and later, “Only 1 but haha.” The Navy (Rihanna’s fan base) got excited about the anticipation of a single, after all, it’s been almost five years that the “Diamonds” singer released an album. We are curious to see whether she really meant this comment and we are looking forward to the next hit.

Write a comment on the post:


Previous articleJennifer Lawrence: She’s finally talking about her partner
Next articleBiggest crypto airdrop of all time? Metamask is considering its own token
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv