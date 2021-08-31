Reese Witherspoon’s son dedicates sweet mail to her for her birthday

Reese Witherspoon had every reason to celebrate yesterday, because: The actress was 45 years old – and the “Naturally Blonde” actress celebrated it appropriately, as she showed on social media. Of course, one thing could not be missing at the festivities: the congratulations. The Hollywood star also got very special greetings – from his son Deacon Phillippe (17). He wrote a few touching lines to his mother on the Internet.

On her special day, Reese was literally showered with sweet messages. The blonde then shared the highlights in hers Instagram-Story. This included a post from her 17-year-old son from her marriage to Ryan Phillippe (46). The teenager shared a cute snap with his mom huddling against her shoulder. About this raves Deacon: “Happy birthday to the one for whom I do everything. Thank you for inspiring me every day and for always being there for me.”

In addition to her son, the mother of three also congratulated the mother of three US stars such as Jennifer Garner (48), Selma Blair (48), the queer eye star Jonathan Van Ness (33) and her “The Morning Show” colleague and Friends series sister Jennifer Aniston (52). “Happy birthday to this true sunshine”the actress wished.

Instagram / reesewitherspoon Reese Witherspoon in March 2021

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Deacon Phillippe

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon at “The Morning Show” Premiere in NYC 2019

