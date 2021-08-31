Tuesday, August 31, 2021
HomeNewsReese Witherspoon's son dedicates sweet mail to her for her birthday
News

Reese Witherspoon’s son dedicates sweet mail to her for her birthday

By Vimal Kumar
0
63




Reese Witherspoon had every reason to celebrate yesterday, because: The actress was 45 years old – and the “Naturally Blonde” actress celebrated it appropriately, as she showed on social media. Of course, one thing could not be missing at the festivities: the congratulations. The Hollywood star also got very special greetings – from his son Deacon Phillippe (17). He wrote a few touching lines to his mother on the Internet.

On her special day, Reese was literally showered with sweet messages. The blonde then shared the highlights in hers Instagram-Story. This included a post from her 17-year-old son from her marriage to Ryan Phillippe (46). The teenager shared a cute snap with his mom huddling against her shoulder. About this raves Deacon: “Happy birthday to the one for whom I do everything. Thank you for inspiring me every day and for always being there for me.”

In addition to her son, the mother of three also congratulated the mother of three US stars such as Jennifer Garner (48), Selma Blair (48), the queer eye star Jonathan Van Ness (33) and her “The Morning Show” colleague and Friends series sister Jennifer Aniston (52). “Happy birthday to this true sunshine”the actress wished.

Reese Witherspoon in March 2021

Instagram / reesewitherspoon

Reese Witherspoon in March 2021
Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Deacon Phillippe

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Deacon Phillippe
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon at “The Morning Show” Premiere in NYC 2019


Previous articleThe BTC network seems to have bottomed out
Next articleTim Burton: There was no alternative to Eva Green
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv