Off the catwalk: fur is back – and six other controversial fashion trends for fall

From the G-String to equestrian fashion to the fur comeback. Anyone who wants to convince in terms of fashion in autumn provokes. Seven trends from the catwalk that you can smile about or plunge into.

Fur comeback

E.r was ostracized, boycotted and hunted. In 2021 he will return to the stage: the fur bearer. And it presents itself more self-confident than ever, from Persian slippers to ear warmers made from ocelot to marten hats. Animal rights activists will not like that and actually does not fit into a climate in which even a traditional leather goods manufacturer like Hermès sometimes works with synthetic leather. But the luxury industry is flexible: what horrifies one target group delights the other. Ironically, this comes to the rescue of the fur wearer: Nobody can now distinguish between what is real and what is fake. Dries Van Noten imitates the delicate materials with all their craftsmanship. Marni and Rachel Comey save themselves in supposed alternatives such as fluffy cashmere or curly sheep.

Hard to distinguish from a real fox: the faux fur by Dries van Noten Source: Dries van Noten

The string is back

The thongs peek out again, like here at Designers Remix Source: Designers Remix

In the noughties, the G-string was not used as underwear, but primarily as an accessory. Always a little frivolous, he flashed out from above the incredibly low-slung hipsters. Now the “Noughties”, the noughties, are celebrating their first fashionable comeback and with them the micro-thong. By the way, in fashion slang the style of the decade is called Y2K Fashion, ie “Year 2000”. The abbreviation denotes a program error: on various PCs, the year was not displayed at the turn of the millennium, which had far-reaching consequences. And in the end there were also fundamental taste errors in fashion: Ed Hardy impressed with his trucker hats, chunky soles grew to infinity. We learn: Y2K Fashion should always be enjoyed with caution.

Equestrian provocation

Not that harmless at all: the equestrian look, here at Courrèges Source: picture alliance / Photoshot

Horse fashion is a more controversial topic than you might think. The famous Le Pliage model of the Parisian equestrian brand Longchamp, for example, has always divided camps because it has become a symbol of elegance, which in this country still provokes enough people. For others, all that leather triggers wild fantasies. You will find what you are looking for this season at Gucci, where you refer to your roots in the equestrian world and at the same time stage harness and whips as fetish elements. Beyoncé and Adidas, on the other hand, want to draw attention to the history of the black pioneers in cowboy culture with the new Ivy Park collection. The French label Courrèges irritates with overknee riding boots. With Celine, several looks are reminiscent of the Queen during one of her riding excursions in the obligatory Barbour jacket. And Armin Laschet was wearing one of all things when he faxed at an inopportune moment and caused overheated debates.

At Celine, horse girls walked the catwalk in a normcore look Source: Celine







Glamor in the office

Glitter, shine, sequins: it sparkled splendidly on the catwalks, like here at Gucci Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for Gucci

If we don’t come to the party, the party will come to us. This is roughly how various designers must have thought when they were working on their designs last summer. The result: There has never been more tinsel than this winter, in all its facets – Saks Potts dusts overalls with glitter particles, Prada and Gucci drape sequins on coats instead of hiding them under, and Fendi gives its silk blouses an extra metallic finish. “You saw a whole rainbow of all-over metallic looks on the catwalks,” says Tiffany Hsu, the head buyer of the digital luxury boutique Mytheresa, “from lemon yellow to Formula 1 red and fire orange to space silver”. The new glamor look even spills over into everyday wardrobe. Anyone who hesitates to appear as a mobile disco ball in the office can opt for muted tones for the sequin-flooded coat and formal companions such as the turtleneck or suit trousers in corporate gray.

How to make sequins suitable for the office: Look at Prada Source: picture alliance / Photoshot

Majestically decorated

Chain belt and baroque pearls: look at Casablanca Source: picture alliance / ZUMAPRESS.com

Here a pompous brooch, there a magnificent baroque pearl necklace, there a gem-studded hip belt: Timothée Chalamet, Harry Styles and all the other extremely hip male millennials wear jewelry, of course. What’s more, they really celebrate it and like to fall back on particularly eye-catching jewels. And even haute joaillerie is no longer explicitly aimed at women. At the French jewelry maison Boucheron, for example, men have recently been adorned with the precious gems. But they are not yet fully convincing. Perhaps because there has long been a lack of style models. The Sun King Louis XIV went down in history as the last major jewel influencer. If you are still looking for inspiration, you should take a look at the decadent-casual aesthetics of the Parisian label Casablanca. Or type in the viral hashtag #tudorcore on TikTok and be inspired by the dress code of the English aristocratic family.

Ski goggles meet cycling goggles

This is how futuristic sunglasses look now, as seen here at Burberry Source: Burberry via Getty Images

Sunglasses trends are like life itself. Sometimes nothing happens, and sometimes events roll over. After years of wandering around with the simple wayfarer model by Ray Ban, one hype followed another. The next big hit seems to be the ski goggles, which now cross with the biker glasses – and that’s right, you don’t wear these hybrids on the slopes, but on the road.

Extra long and ultra wide

Four times XXL: tent jacket by Raf Simons Source: Raf Simons

It is still unclear how leisure will be this winter. Maybe it boils down to long walks and champagne-to-go again. In that case, it can’t hurt to carry around your own tent. An expansive coat offers protection and security even in the coldest months. And apparently various designers have not lost their humor in the past year, so caricaturing are all the puffed-up jackets on the catwalks. Raf Simons is an example of how not to go under in a down monster: he combines a skin-tight balaclava (to be found in online boutiques under the term balaclava) and extra-long super sleeves (with a skeleton print) to visually stretch the voluminous silhouette. Others came up with the idea of ​​the covered sleeves – from Loewe to Balmain to Louis Vuitton. Probably because no one wants to touch potentially contaminated door handles anymore. Or just because the look looks so carefree.

