No Hugh Jackman appearance as Wolverine planned

Hugh Jackman is known to many for his role as the iconic mutant Wolverine. After appearing in the film Logan, however, the actor has repeatedly made it clear that he has now finished with the role.
Hugh Jackman is currently busy bringing his new sci-fi film Reminiscence to the market, but this does not prevent dedicated Marvel fans from speculating in numerous theories about a possible return of the superhero.
The rumors were fueled primarily by Marvel’s version of a multiverse. The actor shared some of them Images on his social media platformswhich could indicate a kind of cameo by Wolverine in the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
In a new interview with Screen Rant, the actor re-affirmed that he has no plans to ever slip into the superhero’s costume again:
“Wolverine is in my past. When I say I’m done with something, I don’t want people to think I’m taking it lightly. This has been one of the best chapters of my life.”
In another conversation with Jake’s Takes, the actor also discussed the new rumors about an appearance:
“So, I’m hearing the whole thing from you right now, and there’s nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige. I guess that means it doesn’t matter what idea I have, it won’t happen. That should be very clear.”
“I knew about this before we started filming Logan. We had an idea, we knew what it was going to be exactly, and I knew this was the end and that really helped me. It helped me knowing that it will be my last season when it was my last season and I’ve made the most of it. It’s still a character that I care about very much, but I know it’s over. Tell that Whoever you want, but please tell Ryan Reynolds because he doesn’t believe it and thinks I’m just kidding. “
So we’re pretty sure we won’t be able to look forward to an appearance by Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Still, the masked superhero will most likely play a huge role in the Marvel Universe for the X-Men franchise. Or maybe Marvel just wants to hire a younger actor for the role so they don’t have to worry for the next 50 years.
The links marked with * are affiliate links. Affiliate links are not advertisements as we are independent in researching and selecting the products presented. We receive a small commission for product sales, which we use to partially finance the free content of the website.