“Nine Perfect Strangers”: All About the Mystery Series from Amazon

“Nine Perfect Strangers” is Amazon Prime Video’s new in-house production. The mysteryseries with Nicole Kidman in the lead role is one of the most exciting new releases of the summer – we’ll tell you why.

The teenage intrigue “Cruel Summer” on Amazon Prime Video; the vacation satire “The White Lotus” from HBO; or the strange horror series “Brand New Cherry Flavor” from Netflix … Will the mystery series “Nine Perfect Strangers” join the list of summer series hits?

How many episodes does “Nine Perfect Strangers” have?

Fortunately, you don’t have to wait long for the answer: “Nine Perfect Strangers” has been available on Amazon Prime Video since Friday, August 20 – or at least part of it. Similar to productions like “The Boys”, which are expected to be well received, we will only see the first three episodes, while the remaining five of the eight episodes will be released weekly. In fact, that could have been all, because “Nine Perfect Strangers” is officially a miniseries based on a novel – but if the series is a hit, it is of course not ruled out that it will be extended to include more episodes will. (Also Read: Amazon Prime Series: These Are The 30 Best According to Critics)

What is “Nine Perfect Strangers” about?

Amazon needs relevant shows that are good, but also something to talk about, and according to the trailer, “Nine Perfect Strangers” could be one of them.

It is an interesting coincidence that “Nine Perfect Strangers” comes out that same summer as “The White Lotus”, the latest HBO gem about rich men in a luxury hotel in Hawaii, because the series have several things in common. Developed by veterans David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”, “The Undoing”) and John Henry Butterworth and directed by Jonathan Levine, the mystery series revolves around nine unknown people from different backgrounds and backgrounds in different life situations that meet for a 10-day spiritual retreat.









Each of these skeptical guests has their own emotional package to carry, with Masha Dmitrichenko, the resort manager, supposed to help them. However, it quickly becomes clear that this is pursuing its own intentions and apparently wants to make its guests dependent on itself. (Also interesting: “The Underground Railroad”: Nobody can ignore this series in 2021)

Top-class cast

One of the big attractions of “Nine Perfect Strangers” is leading actress Nicole Kidman, who has become synonymous with intrigue and mystery series after “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing”. The Australian plays Masha Dmitrichenko, but she is far from the only star on the show. Melissa McCarthy, best known from movies like “Ghostbusters” and “Bridesmaids”, and Bobby Cannavale, best known from “Boardwalk Empire” and “Mr. Robot ”, they support as two of the mysterious guests of the retreat.

Other roles also include Luke Evans (“Beauty and the Beast”), Michael Shannon (“Boardwalk Empire”), Samara Weaving, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto (“The Good Place”), Tiffany Boone, Melvin Gregg, Grace See Van Patten and Asher Keddie.

