Netflix: Movies with an End – these movies will disappear in September 2021

It’s a well-known game: Netflix regularly removes films from the program and this will affect the following films in September 2021. For example, the film The Arrival by director David Twohy (not to be confused with Arrival by Denis Villeneuve) or Murder in the Orient Express with a concentrated line-up of stars. Or master detective Pikachu, who can only be found in the Netflix program until September 12, 2021. From September 1, 2021, Captain Phillips with Tom Hanks and the romcom The Naked Truth with Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler will disappear. Until September 22nd, 2021 I, Tonya is also with Margot Robbie. Below is an overview of the better-known films that will leave the Netflix catalog for the time being.

The Amazing Life of Walter Mitty – on view until September 1, 2021

The naked truth – to be seen until September 1st, 2021

Curse of Chucky – airing until September 1, 2021

House of 1000 Corpses – on view until September 1, 2021

Captain Phillips – on display until September 1, 2021

The Arrival – available until September 1st, 2021

Wild Rose – on display until September 12, 2021

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu – To be seen until September 12, 2021

Murder on the Orient Express – on view until September 15, 2021

House at the End of the Street – on display until September 15, 2021

Mr. Lehmann – to be seen until September 15, 2021

I, Tonya – on display until September 22, 2021

The Netflix program in September 2021

If you want to know which in-house productions in terms of series and films will be released on Netflix in September 2021, then take a look at our program overview, for example! These include the 5th and final season of Haus des Geldes and the film Schumacher about Michael Schumacher’s career.









