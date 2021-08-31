“Monkey Island”, “Indiana Jones”: These adventure games have aged well

P.oint’n’Click adventures are among the oldest genres in the gaming world: fans have been clicking and puzzling through bizarre fever worlds, sci-fi dramas and classic knight stories since the mid-80s. Hundreds of these games have appeared over the past four decades.

We present six particularly good adventures – real classics – here. And the best news: all of them are also available in revised versions for today’s computers.

“Day of the Tentacle”: crazy time travel in the loo-house

“Day of the Tentacle” is downright bizarre from start to finish: Three friends travel through time in Dixie toilets and have to stop a purple tentacle that suddenly has two arms and a strong desire to subjugate the world after a chemical accident . This absurd story is presented in a feverish dream aesthetic full of impossible architectural elements, crooked angles and curved interiors.

And it is precisely this mix that makes “Day of the Tentacle” a real classic of its genre. Because although the story seems bizarre at first glance, it develops into an exciting time travel adventure with challenging but never unfair puzzles. And when else can you tear yourself into the 18th century with a construction site toilet and watch the American founding fathers at work?

Worth playing because: Day of The Tentacle may seem frighteningly bizarre at first. But behind the feverish dream facade hides a humorous and exciting time travel adventure.

“Day of the Tentacle”, Double Fine Productions, for PC (Windows, Mac, Linux) Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, approx. 15 euros.

“Monkey Island”: “Behind you, a three-headed monkey!”

This strange exclamation comes from a real adventure classic: “The Secret of Monkey Island”, a humorous adventure about the young Guybrush Threepwood, who wants nothing more than to finally become a pirate.

Players help him on this mission and experience dozens of really funny moments on this journey. But also one or the other exciting showdown – because this unusual pirate story does not work entirely without a zombie villain.

How much fun “The Secret of Monkey Island” really is, is proven by its reputation among the fans: Despite its more than 30 years under its belt, the lovingly designed adventure is one of the best-known and most popular point’n’click titles of all. You couldn’t spell “game recommendation” any more clearly.

Worth playing because: Pixel graphics with great attention to detail, a catchy soundtrack, a clumsy pirate in training. With these ingredients, Lucasfilm Games conjured up an entertaining adventure game in 1990 that has lost none of its charm to this day.

“Monkey Island”, Disney, for PC (Windows, Mac, Linux) Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, approx. 9 euros.

Indiana Jones and the Quest for the Holy Grail

Alongside Lara Croft, Indiana Jones is probably the most famous archaeologist in the world. But the well-read daredevil actually whipped his way through not only Hollywood films, but also pixelated game worlds: “Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade” was released in 1989 and is the first point’n’click adventure from Lucasfilm Games – a successful one Debut that sends the archaeologist in search of his father and the Holy Grail.

The game basically tells the same story as the movie that was released in the same year. But the game repeatedly deviates from the original film. Dozens of puzzles await, as well as one of the most beautiful and elaborate intro sequences of the entire genre. It’s worth playing for that alone!

Worth playing because: The movie hero Indiana Jones can also play games – and “Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade” proves this impressively. Lots of humor, lots of puzzles, including some real head nuts and beautiful pixel landscapes are waiting for the players.

“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”, Disney, for PC (Windows, Mac, Linux), approx. 5 euros.

Space archaeologists on the wrong track

“The Dig” is also about archeology. However, players do not rummage through old ruins and desert landscapes here, but on the surface of a meteorite. It rushes straight towards the earth. A small expedition team is supposed to blow up the dangerous rock and comes across a surprising discovery.

We don’t want to reveal more at this point, because “The Dig” is most exciting when you don’t know too much about the game. Originally, a movie of the same name was to be released at the same time as the game was released in 1995, but the budget was then cut in favor of the game’s development. Also exciting: Star director Steven Spielberg was part of the “The Dig” development team as a creative source of inspiration.

Worth playing because: “The Dig” stages an exciting chamber theater in the middle of space in which five researchers play the leading role. Winding, dramatic – and now and then extremely tricky.

“The Dig”, Disney, for PC (Windows, Mac, Linux), approx. 5 euros.

Unexpectedly to save the world

Actually, Simon, the eponymous main character in “Simon the Sorcerer”, is a completely normal youth who one day suddenly ends up in a fantasy world thanks to a magical book. With an astonishing amount of humor, Simon endures his new role as a magician, who now has to stop the main villain Sordid.

As difficult and epic as this material sounds, so bizarre and abstruse are many of the inhabitants of this world: Here the player will encounter socialist woodworms with ambitions for revolution, a striking bridge troll and a princess in the shape of a pig. Humor is very important in this adventure from 1993 and makes “Simon the Sorcerer” a very entertaining adventure.

Worth playing because: Title character Simon endures his fate with a sympathetic long-suffering, which ensures many funny moments and encounters. All around, a solid point’n’click adventure awaits, including imaginative puzzles and beautifully pixelated sceneries.

“Simon the Sorcerer”, Adventure Soft / Mojo Touch, for PC (Windows, Mac, Linux), around 9 euros, the iOS version costs just under 5 euros.

“Myst”: Extraordinary guesswork

In this series of recommendations, “Myst” is an eccentric: not a classic point’n’click adventure, but rather a global adventure. “Myst” is experienced from the first person perspective and in a three-dimensional game world. Players look at statistical scenarios in which individual points of interaction must be discovered, which then reveal new scenes.

Sounds a little dry, but it still has an impact today: “Myst” is like a mystery thriller that tells an exciting story in a bizarre, surreal world.

Instead of humor, one or the other gruesome moment of horror awaits in the winding 3D scenes. “Myst” was one of the first games released on CD-ROM. The graphics were sensational for the time.

Worth playing because: “Myst” is not necessarily a particularly accessible game, but rewards the stubborn with an eerie story set in a seemingly surreal world. The first-person perspective, which is unusual for the genre, the unusual soundscapes of the soundtrack and the challenging environment puzzles are all reasons to catch up on this classic from 1993 even today.

“Myst”, cyan Worlds, for PC (Windows, Mac, Linux), approx. 5 euros.