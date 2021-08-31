Modern perm: 90s curls à la Julia Roberts are now trendy

Modern perm: 90s curls are back

Oh, the big, luscious locks of the 90s. Do you remember her? Tightly coiled and peppy, they were the opposite of the other hair trend of the time (sleek and ultra-straightened) and worn by all the cool girls, including Julia Roberts, Sarah Jessica Parker, Drew Barrymore, Mariah Carey and Nicole Kidman. This trend, which is synonymous with straightforward hair, is now on the rise again, along with a general movement that emphasizes (and highlights) our natural texture.

90s curls and modern perms owe their comeback to lockdown

“People learn to accept their curls,” says hairstylist Luke Hersheson. “The lockdown has led many to discover what their natural hair really looks like after stretching and straightening it for so long – and they loved it and wanted to learn how to put what they had into perspective. ” A number of celebrities – from Zendaya and Selena Gomez to Emily Ratajkowski and Yara Shahidi – have also flaunted their natural locks lately, and the original curly hair girls SJP and Kidman are both back in the spotlight, creating a wave of nostalgic longing for triggered her 90s mane.









Ron Galella / Getty Images

Julia Roberts is a testimonial for 90s curls to this day

The 90s curls are still current and present in 2021: volume for the roots, defined (but not too defined) spiral strands, and often, but not always, length. Think of the girl next door rather than something too artificial. Roberts is still an excellent figurehead for this hairstyle today, thanks to its curved parting and its fresh finish. Whatever you’re equipped with, it’s about playing with it and making it bigger and better: “Do a lot of scrunching and air-drying,” says Hersheson. “Everyone has different curly hair, but those who do know how to show off their curls, for example with a diffuser or microfiber towel to reduce frizz.

Indeed, this trend towards the desirability of wavy hair has made perms more attractive, and hairdressers report that the demand for retro treatments has increased from zero to a handful per week. The technology hasn’t developed much since its heyday in the 1980s, the only difference being that you can now create looser, softer curls that will still last for months.