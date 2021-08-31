Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Mila Kunis is gossiping about his son Dimitri

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are beautiful, famous and filthy rich. In the end, thanks to their offspring, the two are one thing above all else: a wonderfully normal family.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don’t mince words when it comes to their children. And also in the talk show by Ellen DeGeneres, the actress chatted once again from the sewing box. What she had to say, however, is not exactly flattering for her son Dimitri.

Compared to his big sister Wyatt, the 15-month-old boy is not getting along quite as well:

They are so incredibly different. My son is like a little sloth. He is wonderful and I love him with all my heart. But the truth is that women are smarter than men.

And my children are living proof of that. Girls just get it and boys are more like ‘dum da-dum da-dum da-dum’. They act more like little Neanderthals.

Especially when it comes to communication, his sister is way ahead of him, the Hollywood star jokes:




For example, I say, ‘Give me the mug, please’ and my son starts pointing to things and making noises like ‘Ungh, ungh’. That’s all you get from him and you’re just wondering, ‘Ungh? What could Ungh be? ‘.

You look around and then you think ‘Ah Ball’. So yeah, that’s really different from Wyatt.

Yes, the Kunis / Kutcher family is basically no different from any other family. And the Neanderthal faction alias Papa Ashton and little son Dimitri will surely be only too happy to forgive Mila for this little swindle from her everyday life.


