Mila Kunis + Ashton Kutcher: No millions for Wyatt and Dimitri

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don’t want spoiled kids. And so Wyatt and Dimitri don’t get special Hollywood treatment when it comes to their upbringing

Mila Kunis, 34, and Ashton Kutcher, 40, are one of the hottest power couples in Hollywood: very successful and extremely wealthy. But their offspring, Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, 3, and Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, 1, should not benefit from their enormous success for the time being. Pampered celebrity kids are not welcome at Kutcher / Kunis!

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: Not millions for the kids



“My children don’t just get that rich,” Kutcher explains in a podcast at the City Summit 2018, an event for company founders in California. “I’m not setting up a trust fund for them either, we’d rather give our money to charities and things like that.” As soon as the youngsters come up with their own ideas, they can of course count on the support of mom and dad. “If my kids want to start their own business and they have a good business plan, I’ll invest in them.” Not the only hard line on parenting issues.

Wyatt and Dimitri don’t get any Christmas presents



Although Kutcher and Kunis have the necessary change (Kutcher earned the equivalent of 603,000 euros with an episode “Two and a half man”), their children do not get any Christmas presents. “We do not want to raise our children to be assholes,” was the unmistakable announcement by Mila Kunis in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” in October 2017.













The actors also had to work hard



The stars have apparently set themselves the goal of using common sense instead of glamor in their upbringing. That may be due to their own roots. Both actors were born far from Hollywood fame and had to work hard for their success. Kunis emigrated to the USA with her parents when she was a little girl from Ukraine and couldn’t speak a word of English at the time. Kutcher comes from a humble background and grew up in a town of 100 people in Iowa. They want to show that every beginning is difficult. But hard work pays off. Kunis and Kutcher are the best proof that this simple and honest recipe for success works. They expect the same from their children.

Kim-Sarah Marienfeld

Gala