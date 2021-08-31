Megan Fox: Provocative everyday look is a topic of conversation

Her provocative everyday look is strongly reminiscent of a famous film look

The celebrity looks of the day in the GALA ticker: Magan Fox: Her provocative everyday look is strongly reminiscent of a famous film look +++ Barbara Meier even wears her glitter dress in bed.

Exciting celebrity looks in the GALA ticker



August 31, 2021



Megan Fox: Was she inspired by Borat?



Megan Fox, 35, has been in particularly sexy looks since her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, 31. This is not only the case on the red carpet, but also in private, as the actress proves on Instagram. On her most recent post you can see the “Jennifer’s Body” actress in a two-piece denim suit, to which she combines a tight body in lime green that shows her under-boob. Although the look goes well together, it’s hard not to have the association with the movie “Borat”. Sacha Baron Cohen, 49, was wearing a similar model at the time, but it was even more revealing than Megan’s version.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy.





PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Megan also sees her new fashion transformation with humor and writes under the picture: “So I’m going to Erewhon now. Let’s talk about it.” Erewhon stands for an anagram of the English word “nowhere”. With a wink, Megan wants to say that she might be a little too stylish for everyday life.

August 30, 2021



Barbara Meier no longer takes off her glitter dress



Finally again events where you can throw yourself in chic thread! Barbara Meier, 34, was invited to a very special event last weekend. The actress was a guest at the “European Culture Prize”, which was awarded in Bonn. For this she had thrown herself in a very special shell. In Vivenne Westwood’s super glitter fumble, Barbara outshone almost everyone else. She liked the dress so much that she apparently didn’t want to take it off – not even in bed, as she shows on Instagram.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

We can understand. You don’t like to take off such a robe!

Source used: instagram.com

Read more news about the hottest celebrity looks here

abl / ibo

Gala