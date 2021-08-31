Megan Fox and other action stars strengthen Sylvester Stallone’s team · KINO.de

The first spin-off for the “Expendables” series of actions is slowly taking shape. Now three new action stars have been announced as reinforcements.

The time has come: seven years after “The Exendables 3”, the super cool mercenary troop around Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone), Lee Christmas (Jason Statham), Gunnar Jensen (Dolph Lundgren) and Toll Head (Randy Couture) are back . For a long time it was not sure whether there would be another film after the bad performance of the third part. Because the plan to turn the series, which was designed as a homage to the action films of the eighties, into a youth-free adventure, went badly wrong.

You can stream “The Expendables 3 – A Man’s Job” via Amazon in the Extended Director’s Cut

Stallone then vowed improvement and promised to bring back the usual high level of violence that characterizes the series – and then even temporarily dropped out of the project. From October 2021 the cameras will finally roll, but not for “The Expendables 4”, instead a spin-off will be filmed. This is supposed to focus primarily on Statham’s character Lee Christmas, like the working title “Christmas story“Suggests. Accordingly, Statham is also on board as a producer.

In addition to Stallone and Statham, at least Lundgren and Couture are also returning for the spin-off, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The latter had already revealed in the spring of 2021 that a new “Expendables” film would be shot from autumn. But since it is a spin-off and not a fourth part, one can assume that not the whole group will return. For better or worse, you will have to do without Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jet Li and Co.

Megan Fox, Tony Jaa and 50 Cent are new to the “Expendables” spin-off

But there are new faces to marvel at in the spin-off: Megan Fox, Curtis Jackson alias 50 Cent and martial arts star Tony Jaa will be there this time. Jaa know fans from works like “Ong Bak”, in which he was able to prove his amazing martial arts skills. Most recently he was seen on the side of Milla Jovovich in “Monster Hunter”. Rapper and actor Curtis Jackson was already seen in “Escape Plan 2” at the side of Stallone. Megan Fox knows the audience primarily for the two blockbuster series “Transformers” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”. In the “Expendables” spin-off, she is said to play a bigger role alongside Statham.

The director is Scott Waugh (“Need for Speed”) based on a script by Spenser Cohen (“Moonfall”). Those in charge of the production companies, Millennium President Jeffrey Greenstein and Lionsgates Jason Constantine, promise “the greatest adventure ever” and “guaranteed popcorn entertainment”. So you can be curious.

