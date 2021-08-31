Matt Damon: His daughter doesn’t want to see Good Will Hunting – entertainment

Matt Damon won an Oscar for his film “Good Will Hunting”. Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com





With “Good Will Hunting” Matt Damon celebrated one of his greatest successes. However, his daughter Isabella shows no interest in the Oscar hit.

Matt Damon (50) may be a globally celebrated Hollywood star – but he doesn’t seem to be able to convince his daughter Isabella (15) with his acting skills! In an interview with “Sunday Morning” at CBS, the Oscar winner now admitted that the 15-year-old had no interest in his mega-hit “Good Will Hunting”. “She doesn’t want to see films of me that she thinks are good. She likes to make fun of me,” said Damon.









With “Good Will Hunting” the American celebrated his big breakthrough in 1997 at the side of his good friend Ben Affleck (48). The two also contributed the script and were awarded an Oscar. Robin Williams (1951-2014) also got a golden boy for the drama, he was honored as “Best Supporting Actor”.

“There was nothing great about this film”

In 2016 Damon starred in “The Great Wall”. The film received rather sobering reviews – also from his daughter. “Dad, there was nothing great about this film,” the 15-year-old told her father.

“You know I love my job”

Nonetheless, Isabella and her two sisters seem to be wholeheartedly behind their father. “I like that they know that I love my job. They know that it takes a lot of time and means a lot of work and that it fulfills me,” said the 50-year-old.

Damon has been married to former bartender Luciana Barroso (45) since 2005. The two met in 2003 while filming his film “Inseparable”. Together they have the daughters Isabella, Gia (12) and Stella (10). From his first marriage, Barroso brought their daughter Alexia (22) with them.





