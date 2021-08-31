Matrix 4: How is Keanu Reeves’ return possible? The first plot details are puzzling

Keanu Reeves is back in “Matrix 4”. That’s cool for fans, but after the end of Part 3 it’s also a bit far-fetched in terms of content. Or not? A pre-trailer at CinemaCon suggests how the action blockbuster will justify its star.
It was a long time ago, but anyone who was in the cinema back then will remember: “Matrix” was a real sensation in 1999. The masterpiece with Keanu Reeves in the lead role combined breakneck fight scenes and breathtaking firefights with a philosophical plot about perception, trust and the “Meaning of life”. Neither of the sequels could keep up. Nevertheless, film lovers are eagerly awaiting the announced fourth part, which is due to open in German cinemas on December 23, 2021.
In this, Keanu Reeves will return – and whoever remembers the end of the predecessor “Matrix Revolutions” knows how difficult it is to explain this. Fortunately, a first trailer for the film was shown to fans at CinemaCon 2021, which has not yet found its way onto the Internet. However, a description of the trailer has been leaked and explains what the film will be about. The only problem is: With this description, everything becomes much more complicated.
Neo doesn’t recognize Trinity?
The Deadline colleagues have summarized the events of the CinemaCon trailer. Accordingly, one sees Keanu Reeves as Neo or Thomas Anderson in a futuristic San Francisco. Apparently he feels “crazy” and uncomfortable in his world, so he goes to a therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris, who gives him blue pills. In a café, Neo also meets Trinity, again played by actress Carrie-Anne Moss. They don’t seem to know each other anymore, until Trinity suddenly asks: “Have we met before?”
Then actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II appears in the role of young Morpheus (formerly: Laurence Fishburne), gives Neo a red pill and tells him it is “time to fly”. This is followed by quick cuts that show all the action that can be expected from “Matrix 4”: Wild shootings, big stunts and kicks and punches at extreme speed.
New title: “The Matrix: Resurrections”
But what does this trailer mean? The content of “Matrix 4”, which now has a real title and will be called “The Matrix: Resurrections”, remained in the dark for a long time, now one can speculate: Are Neo and Trinity now in fashion after the deadly events of the previous film caught in a new matrix? Or was the supposed reality of the original trilogy just another level of the matrix?
Either way, one thing is clear: it is directly related to the world created by machines that Keanu Reeves can be part of the game again. How exactly it is explained, however, we may only find out in the cinema – or as soon as an official trailer for the general public finds its way to light.
This article first appeared on TVSPIELFILM.de.