Matrix 4: How is Keanu Reeves’ return possible? The first plot details are puzzling

Keanu Reeves is back in “Matrix 4”. That’s cool for fans, but after the end of Part 3 it’s also a bit far-fetched in terms of content. Or not? A pre-trailer at CinemaCon suggests how the action blockbuster will justify its star.

The dealer may pay a commission for links on this page, e.g. for those marked with or green underlining. More info.

It was a long time ago, but anyone who was in the cinema back then will remember: “Matrix” was a real sensation in 1999. The masterpiece with Keanu Reeves in the lead role combined breakneck fight scenes and breathtaking firefights with a philosophical plot about perception, trust and the “Meaning of life”. Neither of the sequels could keep up. Nevertheless, film lovers are eagerly awaiting the announced fourth part, which is due to open in German cinemas on December 23, 2021. In this, Keanu Reeves will return – and whoever remembers the end of the predecessor “Matrix Revolutions” knows how difficult it is to explain this. Fortunately, a first trailer for the film was shown to fans at CinemaCon 2021, which has not yet found its way onto the Internet. However, a description of the trailer has been leaked and explains what the film will be about. The only problem is: With this description, everything becomes much more complicated.







Neo doesn’t recognize Trinity?

Carrie-Anne Moss, Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne from “The Matrix” Warner Bros. Germany The Deadline colleagues have summarized the events of the CinemaCon trailer. Accordingly, one sees Keanu Reeves as Neo or Thomas Anderson in a futuristic San Francisco. Apparently he feels “crazy” and uncomfortable in his world, so he goes to a therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris, who gives him blue pills. In a café, Neo also meets Trinity, again played by actress Carrie-Anne Moss. They don’t seem to know each other anymore, until Trinity suddenly asks: “Have we met before?” Then actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II appears in the role of young Morpheus (formerly: Laurence Fishburne), gives Neo a red pill and tells him it is “time to fly”. This is followed by quick cuts that show all the action that can be expected from “Matrix 4”: Wild shootings, big stunts and kicks and punches at extreme speed.