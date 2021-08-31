Lisa Snowdon talks about battling depression

Did you know already… Lamar Odom: NBA Championship Rings up for auction

Lisa Snowdon is grateful for overcoming her depression.

The British model beauty struggled with her mental health for a long time. Fortunately, after three decades, this is now a thing of the past.









“The last 30 years have been a journey – different therapies, different treatments, wellness retreats, different meditations,” the 49-year-old enumerates. “I’ve worked hard on myself for a long time, and I’m finally getting to an age where I have self-acceptance and feel peace, I’m no longer angry, and let go of much of that hurt, anger and pain that you bury when you’re younger. “

The moderator finds nothing more important than making peace with yourself. “You live the rest of your life with your head so make sure it’s a nice place to live. Find out why you do the things you do, how you think, react, and what pushes your buttons. Learning about myself was very empowering, ”she explains in an interview with ‘Platinum’ magazine.

Now Lisa is looking forward to the upcoming milestone in her life – next year she will be 50. “I know it’s a cliché to say that getting older is a privilege, but it’s true,” adds George Clooney’s ex added.

Photo: Bang Showbiz