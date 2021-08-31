Keyword private: the life partners of the chancellor candidates

Susanne Laschet, Britta Ernst and Daniel Holefleisch – many people have to guess or agree with these names. That could change after the general election. Keyword: private matters.

The chancellor’s wives used to be called Loki Schmidt, Hannelore Kohl or Doris Schröder-Köpf. Many know these names. It is a little different with Joachim Sauer, Angela Merkel’s husband.

The chemistry professor from Berlin rarely appeared in public with the Chancellor. Home stories? Unthinkable. After 16 years, Merkel / Sauer will be followed by a new team, depending on how the general election on September 26th will turn out. Whether Armin Laschet, Olaf Scholz or Annalena Baerbock: All three are married. But that is where the parallels in private life almost stop. An overview:

Susanne Laschet

Anyone who sees Susanne Laschet (59) in the WDR talk “Kölner Treff” from last year will be amazed: She chats away from the liver, typically Rhinelander. One topic: How it is when the man is suddenly in the home office so much because of Corona. Susanne Laschet tells how North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister sits at home: two cell phones are stuck to his ear, the laptop is open, a video conference of some kind is running. “I admit, I sometimes don’t really know where to leave myself,” says the wife.

She met her husband when she was seven years old. “But I had nothing to do with him then.” When he beat her up as a child, she complained to her mother that she had met the most disgusting boy in her life. The acquaintance in the church choir became her husband. The couple married in 1985 and have three grown children. Best known is the fashion-conscious influencer son Johannes (“Joe”), who bears a certain resemblance to Hollywood star Ryan Gosling.

When it comes to her husband, Susanne Laschet sounds very pragmatic on the talk show: he had beautiful eyes, she thought he was very nice. “We both always looked to the right and left, it’s not like that. We haven’t found anything better, both of them, that’s the way it is. ” Laughter in the group. The bookseller looks solid and down to earth. She is committed to helping the homeless and the terminally ill. She wants to keep her job. She is not drawn to Berlin.

What if the new Chancellor is Armin Laschet? From Düsseldorf government circles it is said: “Susanne Laschet has been practicing her profession as a bookseller for many years, as is publicly known, and she intends to continue to do so in the future. She supported her husband in all stages of his political career, this also applies to the tasks ahead after an election victory. As both have publicly stated several times, Aachen will continue to be the center of the family’s life. “

Britta Ernst

SPD candidate Olaf Scholz (63) is dismayed when asked whether his wife Britta Ernst (60) will continue to work in the event of an election victory. Born in Hamburg, she has been the SPD education minister in Brandenburg since 2017, previously she held the post in Schleswig-Holstein. His wife is a great politician – which is why he was outraged by the question of whether she would continue to work if he became chancellor, says Scholz in the series of talks “Brigitte live”.









When he talks about her, the Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister feels: “I think that I would be a completely different person if I weren’t married to Britta Ernst.” It was also his wife who at some point gently urged him to lose weight and thus jog. On his homepage he writes that his wife means “everything” to him. In the “Spiegel” he says: “The most important thing in life is love.” The couple has been married since 1998 and lives in Potsdam, they have no children. She is an early riser, he sleeps late when he can. Both like to cycle.

Britta Ernst does not want to comment on Scholz and the case of an election victory. What is known: When Scholz became First Mayor of Hamburg in 2011, she withdrew from state politics there, which was apparently not easy for her. “In no area is it right that changes in one partner are accompanied by the renunciation of the other,” she wrote at the time. For them, however, part of the exchange in a partnership is that the political tasks do not overlap too much.

Ernst is seen as reserved, pragmatic and calm in Northern Germany. As Minister, she is currently the Chair of the Conference of Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs. She chose the motto: “Teaching and learning and good teaching in the times of digital transformation”. Sounds like little material for the colorful leaves.

Daniel Holefleisch

Daniel Holefleisch (48), who was born in Trier, could become Germany’s second first husband if Annalena Baerbock (40), candidate for the Greens, becomes Chancellor. Baerbock announced in an interview with “Bild am Sonntag” that her husband would then take care of the two daughters. “The responsibility of the Chancellor’s office means being available day and night. I can also do that because my husband would then take full parental leave. “

Baerbock emphasizes that her partner is already responsible for the upbringing and housework: “My husband takes on full responsibility and work at home. He’s been reducing his hours on the job over the past few years because I often leave the house early in the morning and come home at night, ”she says. In Baerbock’s words, her husband had the right to veto the decision to run for chancellor, “because it all changes our entire family life.” Who is your most important interlocutor? Her husband, says Baerbock on “Brigitte live”.

Holefleisch worked for the Post until recently, where he held the title of Senior Expert Corporate Affairs at DHL. “He has been taking a break since August and is completely at home, also to be there as a father when the younger daughter starts school,” says the Greens. “Should Annalena Baerbock take on executive responsibility, it is very clear that her husband will not continue his work at Deutsche Post DHL Group like this – on the one hand to take on responsibility and work in the family, on the other hand to avoid any appearance of a mix of interests.”

Holefleisch previously worked for the Greens and made a name for himself there within the party; his father Ulrich has been a Green Councilor in Göttingen for many years. Anyone who met Daniel Holefleisch on the fringes of party conferences describes him as open, humorous and talkative. He is a fan of Werder Bremen. Visually, however, it goes in a different direction, as was once read in an interview with “Welt”. He was often confused with coach Jürgen Klopp, said Holefleisch at the time.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210831-99-32736 / 3