Keanu Reeves is filming in Potsdam again: film studio successful despite Corona – Potsdam

Babelsberg – The Babelsberg film studio was able to achieve the best result in recent company history in 2020 despite the corona crisis and a pandemic-related forced break. This emerges from the company’s annual report, which was presented at the annual general meeting on Wednesday.

The studio recorded a profit of 10.8 million euros – in 2019 it was 2.1 million euros. Compared to 2019, sales increased from 73.1 million euros to 135 million euros. In 2020, shooting for the fourth part of the “Matrix” series with Keanu Reeves and the computer game adaptation “Uncharted” with Tom Holland took place in the studio. The company speaks of the best studio occupancy rate since 2004. In March 2020, filming was interrupted due to the pandemic. Several hundred project employees were meanwhile left with nothing – but they could then apply for short-time allowance. Since July, the studio has been shooting again under hygienic conditions.









Keanu Reeves shoots “John Wick IV”

For the financial year 2021 there are “very good business developments”, says the annual report: “Some of the studio capacities are booked for the first half of the year, but very well booked for the second half of the year.” The fourth part of the Action series is currently underway “John Wick” was filmed with Keanu Reeves, and the new mystery series “1899” is being created for the Netflix streaming platform, a project by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, which is international with the German-language Netflix series trilogy “Dark”, which was also created in the region were successful. For “1899”, the new “Volume” studio in the Marlene-Dietrich-Halle will be used for the first time – an LED wall can be used to display virtual backdrops behind the actors.

Studio Babelsberg’s shareholders were also very satisfied with the result. Michael Kunert from the Schutzgemeinschaft der Kapitalanleger, who represents several small shareholders, said he was particularly pleased that the dividend was increased significantly – to 35 cents instead of 6 or 4 cents as in previous years. Against the background of the good development, it is “extremely regrettable that the company is no longer listed on the stock exchange,” says Kunert of the PNN. Studio Babelsberg decided on the so-called “delisting” five years ago. This makes trading in Babelsberg shares more complicated and expensive.