Johnny Depp: Wow! New photos of son Jack exposed!

In contrast to his famous parents, Jack Depp (19) largely shies away from the public. The 19-year-old offspring of the Hollywood actor, originally John Christopher Depp III. means, does not have its own Instagram account. Only one fan page now and then shows current snapshots of the hottie, who reminds us of Johnny Depp (57) at a young age. Surrounded by a blooming nature, Jack Depp shows himself with a funny hairstyle and quite happy. He casually tied part of his long hair upwards with a thick hair tie.

