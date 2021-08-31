Jennifer Lawrence: She’s finally talking about her partner

by Ronja Ebeling



Jennifer Lawrence and gallery owner Cooke Maroney are said to have secretly married. GALA explains why the match works so well

“Okay, I have to take off my bra for such an intimate conversation”, jokes Jennifer Lawrence, 29, as usual frankly in the US journalist Catt Sadler’s podcast, in which she speaks openly for the first time about her fiancé Cooke Maroney, 34.

Before that she was not at the point where she thought: “Well, I want to get married now.” But then she met Cooke. Now the couple is said to have been seen in front of a New York registry office – with signed marriage papers in hand. And Mrs. Lawrence is supposed to be named Mrs. Maroney now.

Their wedding is the culmination of a love that began in the summer of 2018 in a restaurant in the Big Apple. Back then, fans were still wondering: Who is the stranger that the Oscar-winning actress is so gawking at across the table? Unexcited chinos, washed-out T-shirt – the new guy on Jennifer’s side was so visually different from its predecessor. Art connoisseurs, on the other hand, knew immediately who had captured the heart of the film star: Cooke Maroney is a successful art dealer and director of the “New York City Gladstone Art Gallery”. Works by the likes of Richard Prince and Ugo Rondinone are exhibited here. The gallery owner has also worked with Carroll Dunham, the father of “Girls” star Lena Dunham.

Cooke Maroney wants more than the usual small talk



Cooke Maroney at a museum opening in Mexico City in 2013 © Getty Images

Cooke Maroney visits galleries and museums with the actress instead of the usual small talk at cocktail parties in the Hollywood Hills. He impressed her with his extensive knowledge and broadened her horizons. Unlike Jennifer Lawrence’s previous lovers, such as singer Chris Martin, director Darren Aronofsky or actor Nicholas Hoult, the art dealer is not looking for the limelight itself, but rather remains discreetly in the background. He prefers a structured everyday life. Through him, Jennifer Lawrence reaches social circles in which she is known, but no fuss is made about her status as a world star. There is a level of discretion that she should enjoy very much. And the “Art Boy” is wealthy, but doesn’t make money. However, Maroney reached deep into his pocket for the engagement ring. The piece of jewelry is said to have cost between 60,000 and 100,000 US dollars.





The actress has become much more relaxed due to his calm manner. “I used to panic before going to a bar or restaurant,” said Lawrence, who often felt paranoid in public. “When I started dating Cooke, I wanted to appear normal. So I really pulled myself together and was surprised by myself, “she continues.” Last year, I found myself. ”

“He is my best friend”



Lawrence raves: “He’s my best friend, so I want to keep him forever.” And adds jokingly: “Fortunately there are papers for something like that. ” This is exactly what she is said to have secretly signed. “I am very honored to become a Mrs. Maroney “, Jennifer Lawrence had already hinted at.

The church wedding next year will be similarly discreet, by the way. It is said that the bride-to-be does not want to waste time and start planning the family straight away. “They are both absolute family people and can hardly wait for their own children “recently revealed an insider. So it could soon become clear whether the chestnuts have mastered the art of managing an extended family.