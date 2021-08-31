Jennifer Lawrence: secret wedding to Cooke Maroney?

Jennifer Lawrence could already be under the hood. Photos show the actress coming out of a registry office with Cooke Maroney.

Did Jennifer Lawrence, 29, secretly marry boyfriend Cooke Maroney, 33? This is exactly what some photos suggest.

Jennifer Lawrence on cloud nine



Since the summer of 2018, the actress has been on cloud nine with the art dealer. After several failed relationships with Nicholas Hoult, 29, Chris Martin, 42, and Darren Aronofsky, 50, it seems that Jennifer has finally found the right person. After less than a year, the two got engaged. Until then, Jennifer was silent about her great love and the upcoming wedding plans

It wasn't until June of this year that she revealed how in love she is in an interview for the podcast "Naked with Catt Sadler". The "Hunger Games" actress also revealed that she had already found the right wedding dress and the location. Already then it became clear that it shouldn't take too long to say yes.













Treasonous visit to the registry office



Cooke Maroney at a museum opening in Mexico City in 2013 © Getty Images

But now there is the assumption that Jennifer and Cooke have already secretly entered the port of marriage. This could reveal photos from last Monday published by “Page Six”.

The two come on this together with two security officers, a photographer and a friend from a registry office in New York. Jennifer holds a piece of paper that could be a marriage certificate. The supposed bride couple was not particularly festive – Jennifer wore a gray blazer, Cooke a white sweater and jeans – but the big party, including the dream wedding dress, should not take place until next month anyway.

So it could well be that Jennifer is already called Mrs. Maroney – at least privately, because she keeps her stage name Jennifer Lawrence in public.

