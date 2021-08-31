Wednesday, September 1, 2021
HomeNewsJennifer Lawrence: secret wedding to Cooke Maroney?
News

Jennifer Lawrence: secret wedding to Cooke Maroney?

By Arjun Sethi
0
78




Jennifer Lawrence
Secret wedding to Cooke Maroney?

Jennifer Lawrence

© Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence could already be under the hood. Photos show the actress coming out of a registry office with Cooke Maroney.

Did Jennifer Lawrence, 29, secretly marry boyfriend Cooke Maroney, 33? This is exactly what some photos suggest.

Jennifer Lawrence on cloud nine

Since the summer of 2018, the actress has been on cloud nine with the art dealer. After several failed relationships with Nicholas Hoult, 29, Chris Martin, 42, and Darren Aronofsky, 50, it seems that Jennifer has finally found the right person. After less than a year, the two got engaged. Until then, Jennifer was silent about her great love and the upcoming wedding plans

It wasn’t until June of this year that she revealed how in love she is in an interview for the podcast “Naked with Catt Sadler”. The “Hunger Games” actress also revealed that she had already found the right wedding dress and the location. Already then it became clear that it shouldn’t take too long to say yes.





 Adele and Jennifer Lawrence

Treasonous visit to the registry office

Cooke Maroney at a museum opening in Mexico City in 2013

Cooke Maroney at a museum opening in Mexico City in 2013

© Getty Images

But now there is the assumption that Jennifer and Cooke have already secretly entered the port of marriage. This could reveal photos from last Monday published by “Page Six”.

The two come on this together with two security officers, a photographer and a friend from a registry office in New York. Jennifer holds a piece of paper that could be a marriage certificate. The supposed bride couple was not particularly festive – Jennifer wore a gray blazer, Cooke a white sweater and jeans – but the big party, including the dream wedding dress, should not take place until next month anyway.

So it could well be that Jennifer is already called Mrs. Maroney – at least privately, because she keeps her stage name Jennifer Lawrence in public.

Sources used:Page Six, E! News

jno
Gala

#Subjects


Previous articleChris Pratt confirms return as Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder
Next articleHow he convinced Tom Cruise for ‘Top Gun’
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv