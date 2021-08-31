Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Jennifer Aniston: The actress is back on the The Morning Show set – entertainment

By Arjun Sethi
“The Morning Show” is coming soon: Jennifer Aniston is back on the set Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com


Fans of Jennifer Aniston and her hit series “The Morning Show” can look forward to the fact that filming for the second season has begun.

US actress Jennifer Aniston (51, “Cake”) is back on the set of “The Morning Show”. Via Instagram, she shared several snapshots from the filming of the second season of the successful Apple series. First, she posted two pictures in her feed, which she obviously showed in the make-up together with her hairstylist and make-up artist.




In the first of the two photos, Aniston hints at a kiss in the camera and comments on the picture with the sentence: “And, we’re back …” Her co-star Reese Witherspoon (44, “That causes trouble”) also confirmed in the comments that filming started with a short “Yes, we are”. Apparently Aniston and Witherspoon have celebrity fans: Both Gwyneth Paltrow (48) and Julianne Moore (60) were happy in the comments about their soon return to the screen.

She also published a small video in her Insta stories. Crew members can be seen there, as they are lifting a stunt doll onto a pallet truck. It is not yet known when the shooting will be completed. A broadcast date has not yet been set either. Actually, the sequel should have been in the box for a long time, but the Corona crisis stopped production several times. A broadcast date was originally planned for autumn 2020. The first ten episodes ran in November 2019.





