Jan Böhmermann and Olli Schulz fail because of only fans

Does curiosity drive Jan Böhmermann and Olli Schulz into the dirty corner of Onlyfans? Register there for the new podcast edition of Fest & Flauschig.

Hamburg – Curiosity drives Jan Böhmermann (40) and Olli Schulz (47) in the dirty corners of the Internets . In the latest edition of their podcast “Fest & Flauschig” the two talked about Onlyfans.

Olli Schulz (47) and Jan Böhmermann (40) discovered Onlyfans. (Archibild) © Henning Kaiser / dpa



The erotic portal has grown enormously in the past few months. It was only at the weekend that Katja Krasavice (24) announced that she had created a profile with Onlyfans. The success of the site did not go unnoticed by Olli Schulz either.

Before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Onlyfans only had 7 million users, now there are 90 million, the singer-songwriter sums up.

“Because the pandemic just fucks people off and bores them so much, they are all on Onlyfans now. You are making the money of your life if you are a performer there,” said Schulz and promptly delivered a suitable slogan for free: “90 million Fans on Onlyfans can’t be wrong. ”

Users can make content available to others for a fee on the platform. The creator can decide for himself which amount is used.









Böhmermann is also enthusiastic about the basic idea. “I had already thought about going there. Because I think the concept is very good that you do something like social media and not only do something for yourself, but get money for it. But do you have to show dick somehow, or something? “