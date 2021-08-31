Jan Böhmermann and Olli Schulz fail because of only fans

Tuesday, August 31, 2021
By Arjun Sethi
Does curiosity drive Jan Böhmermann and Olli Schulz into the dirty corner of Onlyfans? Register there for the new podcast edition of Fest & Flauschig.

Hamburg – Curiosity drives Jan Böhmermann (40) and Olli Schulz (47) in the dirty corners of the Internets. In the latest edition of their podcast “Fest & Flauschig” the two talked about Onlyfans.

Olli Schulz (47) and Jan Böhmermann (40) discovered Onlyfans. (Archibild)

The erotic portal has grown enormously in the past few months. It was only at the weekend that Katja Krasavice (24) announced that she had created a profile with Onlyfans. The success of the site did not go unnoticed by Olli Schulz either.

Before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Onlyfans only had 7 million users, now there are 90 million, the singer-songwriter sums up.

“Because the pandemic just fucks people off and bores them so much, they are all on Onlyfans now. You are making the money of your life if you are a performer there,” said Schulz and promptly delivered a suitable slogan for free: “90 million Fans on Onlyfans can’t be wrong. ”

Users can make content available to others for a fee on the platform. The creator can decide for himself which amount is used.




Böhmermann is also enthusiastic about the basic idea. “I had already thought about going there. Because I think the concept is very good that you do something like social media and not only do something for yourself, but get money for it. But do you have to show dick somehow, or something? “

Schulz and Böhmermann are impressed by the onlyfans principle, but who would pay for such pictures? (Archive image)

The 40-year-old is not entirely wrong. The thematic focus at Onlyfans is now heavily on nudity, eroticism and even pornography.

There were and still are cooking and guitar courses there. But these are being suppressed more and more and it is questionable whether they want to be associated with the dirty image of the site.

The two podcasters agreed that they should simply register as a trial. “So that I can get an overview,” said Schulz. And Böhmermann added: “We go where people don’t dare to go and then we’ll tell you how it is.”

But they already failed at registration. All you need is a Twitter or Google account or an email address. “Oh, that’s too exhausting for me,” said Schulz and broke off the Onlyfans mission.

Instead of slipping into the dirty world, they wanted to stick to the previously discussed topic list. And there was still a lot on it, as can be heard in the podcast “Fest & Flauschig” …


Arjun Sethi
