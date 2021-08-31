Is she his new girlfriend? Tom Cruise with Hayley Atwell at Wimbledon Finals

Mission Impossible? For Tom Cruise that’s currently only available in front of the camera. When it comes to love, things seem to be going well for the Hollywood star.
The reason for this assumption is given by numerous photos that show him during a sporting weekend in London: first at the finals in Wimbledon, then at the European Championship final at Wembley Stadium.
The athletic performance on the court played a rather subordinate role for the actor, at least in the final of the tennis women. Because Cruise was more interested in his female companion. For the first time he appeared privately in public with Mission Impossible co-partner Hayley Atwell. The two have been said to have had a secret liaison for some time.
Who is Hayley Atwell?
For Hayley Atwell, the trip to the women’s Wimbledon final was a home game. Born in London, she started her acting career on various stages in the British capital. She made her screen debut with a leading role in Woody Allen’s “Cassandra’s Dream”, and the role of agent Peggy Carter in “Captain America – The First Avenger” made her internationally known. Incidentally, Tom Cruise also has his own apartment in London …
Cruise stays true to his loot scheme
Cruise and Atwell watched the women’s final on Center Court with excitement. So there seems to be a shared enthusiasm for sport. Visually, too, Tom Cruise would stay true to his previous loot scheme with Hayley Atwell.
Like his last wife, Katie Holmes, Atwell is a delicate dark-haired, dimpled woman, a girlish guy – and much younger than Cruise. And – point for Hailey – with her 1.69 meters she does not tower over the actor even with high heels. Not an unimportant matter for the male ego.