Is she his new girlfriend? Tom Cruise with Hayley Atwell at Wimbledon Finals

Mission Impossible? For Tom Cruise that’s currently only available in front of the camera. When it comes to love, things seem to be going well for the Hollywood star.

The reason for this assumption is given by numerous photos that show him during a sporting weekend in London: first at the finals in Wimbledon, then at the European Championship final at Wembley Stadium.

The athletic performance on the court played a rather subordinate role for the actor, at least in the final of the tennis women. Because Cruise was more interested in his female companion. For the first time he appeared privately in public with Mission Impossible co-partner Hayley Atwell. The two have been said to have had a secret liaison for some time.







