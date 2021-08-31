Incredible: This TikToker looks like Emma Watson!

Does Emma Watson (30) have a secret twin? The actress became a star in the early 2000s for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film franchise. The British woman waved her wand in seven strips until the 2011 saga ended with “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2”. Almost a decade later, a TikToker ensures that the clever sorceress does not fall into oblivion: Because “Harry Potter” fan Kari Lewis sees Emma confusingly similar!

On their TikTok-Account, the American regularly shares short clips in which she wears the iconic outfits of the magician. Both the classic cape and the red and yellow scarf – which stands for the Gryffindor house in the Hogwarts Magic School – as well as the pink ball gown, the Emma in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” wear belong to Karis Wardrobe. And that’s not all! In addition, the 31-year-old of the popular actress is cut out of the face: With her narrow lips, wavy hair and distinctive eyebrows, she could easily pass for the original!

But not only their 360,000+ TikTok followers seem to be amazed at the similarity. As Daily Mail reported that the influencer’s mother also had problems telling her daughter and the film heroine apart. “Sometimes she sees a photo of Emma Watson and thinks that’s me “, told Kari already.









Kari Lewis, TikToker

Emma Watson

Kari Lewis on Instagram, 2020

261 And how – you really have to look twice! 116 Not at all! Visually, she doesn’t really come close to Emma …



