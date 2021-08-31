Hubi Halloween – Trailer for the crazy horror comedy with Adam Sandler – MANN.TV

Hubie Halloween: Trailer for the horror comedy with Adam Sandler – With “Hubie Halloween” streaming giant brings a new horror comedy for the autumn season, for which there is now the first trailer. “Hubie Halloween” by director Steven Brill (“Trouble Without Paddles”) promises real horror slapstick, and Netflix itself describes it as a family comedy. No wonder, after all, comedy specialist Adam Sandler has taken on the lead role here.

Sandler takes on the role of Hubie Dubois. A simple guy who is involved in his home town of Salem, Massachusetts. Especially when it comes to their legendary Halloween activities. For this, however, he earns more malice than praise, because Hubie is simply not taken seriously by his fellow men. Until now: Because this year only Hubie can save the Halloween festival.

During the festivities, the residents threaten to fall victim to a curse – their savior in need: Hubie Dubois. You notice, the plot of “Hubie Halloween” screams for slapstick and the trailer underlines that too. The film definitely has the potential for a refreshing horror comedy.

Especially since there is also a real star line-up: In addition to Adam Sandler, there are also Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Michael Chiklis as well as Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O’Neal, “Stranger Things” star Noah Snap and some more of the party.









If you are really in the mood for “Hubie Halloween”, you should mark October 7th, 2020 in your calendar, because that’s when the horror comedy starts on Netflix.