Tuesday, August 31, 2021
HomeNewsHollywood: Chris Hemsworth: Thor: Love and Thunder is weird - entertainment
News

Hollywood: Chris Hemsworth: Thor: Love and Thunder is weird – entertainment

By Sonia Gupta
0
68




Actor Chris Hemsworth has Thor: Love and Thunder under his belt. Photo: Mick Tsikas / AAP / dpa Photo: dpa


Well trained, the Australian star announces the end of the shooting of the new “Thor” film on Instagram. Other roles include Natalie Portman and Chris Pratt.

Los Angeles – “Thor” actor Chris Hemsworth (37) has announced the end of filming of “Thor: Love and Thunder” with a “super relaxed” photo.






The Australian star posted a picture on Instagram in which he is posing next to director Taika Waititi in a muscle shirt with massive upper arms and a well-toned upper body. The actor wrote: “Lots of love, lots of thunder!” Hemsworth thanked the team for another “incredible Marvel trip”.

In addition to Hemsworth as the god of thunder, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Christian Bale and Russell Crowe also play. The cinema release is planned for May 2022.

After “Thor” (2011) directed by Kenneth Branagh and “Thor – The Dark Kingdom” (2013) by Alan Taylor, New Zealander Waititi had given “Thor: Decision Day” (2017) an unusually humorous and self-deprecating touch. Now he is also staging the fourth part of the Nordic gods saga.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210602-99-828336 / 3





Previous articleMila Kunis is gossiping about his son Dimitri
Next articleThe Bitcoin pizza for 400 million euros
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv