Hollywood: Chris Hemsworth: Thor: Love and Thunder is weird – entertainment

Well trained, the Australian star announces the end of the shooting of the new “Thor” film on Instagram. Other roles include Natalie Portman and Chris Pratt.

"Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth (37) has announced the end of filming of "Thor: Love and Thunder" with a "super relaxed" photo.















The Australian star posted a picture on Instagram in which he is posing next to director Taika Waititi in a muscle shirt with massive upper arms and a well-toned upper body. The actor wrote: “Lots of love, lots of thunder!” Hemsworth thanked the team for another “incredible Marvel trip”.

In addition to Hemsworth as the god of thunder, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Christian Bale and Russell Crowe also play. The cinema release is planned for May 2022.

After “Thor” (2011) directed by Kenneth Branagh and “Thor – The Dark Kingdom” (2013) by Alan Taylor, New Zealander Waititi had given “Thor: Decision Day” (2017) an unusually humorous and self-deprecating touch. Now he is also staging the fourth part of the Nordic gods saga.

