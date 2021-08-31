Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Heidi Klum with “Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara in the “America’s Got Talent” jury

By Vimal Kumar
February 29, 2020 – 12:07 pm clock

Model celebrates her comeback

Casting show expert Heidi Klum (46) and US series star Sofia Vergara (47) are the new jurors in the 15th season of the US talent show “America’s Got Talent” (since 2006). From summer they will take their place next to the British chief juror Simon Cowell (60), US star Terry Crews (51) and the Canadian comedian Howie Mandel (64).

The comeback




Klum is celebrating her comeback after a two-year break. She judged the candidates from 2013 to 2018. How good she tastes the return, she makes no secret of it on Instagram. “I’m so excited to be back on America’s Got Talent with Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Terry Crews!” Said Klum. “The fact that Sofia Vergara joins them is the icing on the cake of an already delicious cake!”, She welcomes her new colleague.

The new

Born in Colombia, Vergara is even writing television history with this engagement, which she also points out in her Instagram post: “I am so happy to join my new family on ‘America’s Got Talent’,” writes the star of the US series “Modern Family.” ” (since 2009). “This is a new and exciting next chapter for me, and I’m very proud to be the first Latin judge on the show.”

Vergara and Klum succeed US actresses Gabrielle Union (47) and Julianne Hough (31). The new season starts in summer.

spot on news


