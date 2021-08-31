goldinvest.de: Matador Mining: Canadian fund significantly increases stake!

Matador Mining recently presented its first strong drill results from Newfoundland. Was that the trigger for the Canadian fund manager CI Investments to expand its stake?

Over the summer it had become a little quieter around our Newfoundland gold explorer Matador Mining (WKN A2DKV4 / ASX MZZ) – until the Australian company recently reported the first excellent drill results from its Cape Ray project. A large Canadian asset manager seems to have taken this as an opportunity to significantly expand its stake in Matador!

We reported that a few days ago Matador reported the first drill results from Cape Ray, including mineralization with gold grades of up to 36 g / t per tonne. Above all, the results showed the potential that exists on the project to significantly expand the existing resource of around 840,000 ounces. And the company hopes that analysis results from the 20,000 meter drill program will now come in regularly.