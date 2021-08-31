Tuesday, August 31, 2021
HomeNewsgoldinvest.de: Matador Mining: Canadian fund significantly increases stake!
News

goldinvest.de: Matador Mining: Canadian fund significantly increases stake!

By Arjun Sethi
0
51




Matador Mining recently presented its first strong drill results from Newfoundland. Was that the trigger for the Canadian fund manager CI Investments to expand its stake?

Matador Mining recently presented its first strong drill results from Newfoundland. Was that the trigger for the Canadian fund manager CI Investments to expand its stake?




Over the summer it had become a little quieter around our Newfoundland gold explorer Matador Mining (WKN A2DKV4 / ASX MZZ) – until the Australian company recently reported the first excellent drill results from its Cape Ray project. A large Canadian asset manager seems to have taken this as an opportunity to significantly expand its stake in Matador!

We reported that a few days ago Matador reported the first drill results from Cape Ray, including mineralization with gold grades of up to 36 g / t per tonne. Above all, the results showed the potential that exists on the project to significantly expand the existing resource of around 840,000 ounces. And the company hopes that analysis results from the 20,000 meter drill program will now come in regularly.


Previous articleDieter Kosslick: How I once got around Meryl Streep
Next articleBeasts 3: This is how the new Grindelwald wants to replace Johnny Depp
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv