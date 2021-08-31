Golden! Adam Sandler makes a declaration of love to Jackie

Adam Sandler (53) is dedicated to his wife Jackie loving words! The American draws attention to himself again and again with his acting achievements. Most of his private life, however, is kept out of the public eye. Precisely because of this, the actor thrilled his fans when he appeared on a red carpet with his wife in January of this year and kissed her in front of everyone. And now he raves about his great love online!

“22 years ago our eyes met and we fell madly in love with each other. I’m looking forward to the next 22 years, young lady. I love you, my forever girl, “writes Adam on Friday Instagram. He adorns the post with a cute throwback photo and a cute collage of the two. The fans are delighted and click the Like button over two million times during the post.

Adam and Jackie met on the set of Big Daddy in the late 1990s. Four years later, the couple tied the knot and are now parents of 11-year-old Sunny and 14-year-old Sadie. The entire family was last seen in June on a beach trip in Malibu.









