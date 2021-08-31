Girlfriend no longer wants to testify against Depp

Amber Heard and her then-husband at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in California photo dpa

Amber Heard is shocked. In her court battle against Johnny Depp, she lost an important ally whom she had relied on in the process. The actress has been friends with British suffragette and “MeToo” advocate Amanda de Cadenet for many years. The 46-year-old was a trump card up Amber’s sleeve for her claim to have been mistreated by the “pirate of the Caribbean” in marriage. Depp vehemently denies this and has therefore sued his ex-wife in Virginia court for defamation for $ 50 million in damages.









But in a statement submitted to the court, de Cadenet is now withdrawing her willingness to testify as a witness for Heard. The reason she gives is that she was “horrified and shocked to hear Amber talked to Johnny.” Heard insulted the 57-year-old in the worst possible way and admits that he hit him and threw objects at him.

A friend of De Cadenet: “Amanda feels used and deceived by Amber. But she hopes that Amber will get the help she needs and that she will come to an amicable agreement with the other side in the end. “

The two met in 2011 while filming the film “The Rum Diary” together and married in early 2015. Depp was briefly married to a make-up artist in the 1980s. Depp has two children with his long-time partner, the French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis.