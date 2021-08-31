Film – Diane Kruger in Neil LaBute’s Thriller – Culture

Los Angeles (AP) – Diane Kruger (45, “From Nowhere”) will play the leading female role in the thriller “Out of the Blue” directed by US playwright Neil LaBute (58).

With the hashtag #dreamtoworkwithNeil, the German actor wrote on Instagram on Monday that a dream would come true for her to work with the director. In addition, she provided a photo of the script. At the side of Kruger is Ray Nicholson, the 29-year-old son of Jack Nicholson and Rebecca Broussard, who most recently had a supporting role in the thriller “Promising Young Woman”.









The industry journal “Variety” described “Out of the Blue” as a story about passion, deception and a perfect murder. Nicholson plays the young Connor who starts a stormy affair with the seductive Marilyn (Kruger). But a violent husband and a vulnerable stepdaughter stand in the way. Filming is slated to begin shortly in the US state of Rhode Island.

LaBute shot the media satire “Nurse Betty” with Renée Zellweger, the film “Obsessed” with Gwyneth Paltrow and the police thriller “Lakeview Terrace” with Samuel L. Jackson.

