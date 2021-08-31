Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Exclusive information and interviews Netflix invites you to the global fan event “Tudum” with numerous stars

By Vimal Kumar
Netflix is ​​hosting its first ever global fan event "Tudum".

Netflix invites fans from all over the world to its first global “Tudum” event, which will also feature many stars from films and series. So you can be there.

Streaming giant Netflix is ​​hosting a worldwide fan event called “Tudum” for the first time on September 25th. Based on the noise that can be heard when films and series are launched on Netflix, Netflix simply calls the whole thing what the beat sounds like. “Tudum” takes place online and will be broadcast worldwide via YouTube, Twitter and Twitch from 6:00 pm German time. Among other things, Netflix announces the event with a trailer on Instagram.

Tired of three hours of series and films

According to Netflix, the event should last around three hours. In addition, the streaming service promises exclusive insights into popular series such as “Stranger Things”, “Bridgerton”, “The Witcher” or “House of Money”. Numerous stars from the different productions will also be there. The trailer includes Gaten Matarazzo (18), Millie Bobby Brown (17), Adam Sandler (54), Henry Cavill (38), Charlize Theron (46), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (49), Idris Elba (48) ) and Matthias Schweighöfer (40).



Netflix also calls on those interested to co-stream, so asking normal users to stream the event themselves on their Facebook, Twitch and other channels.

Vimal Kumar
