Emma Stone: Your wedding to Dave McCary

What does Emma Stone’s engagement ring look like?

McCary chose a rather unusual ring for Stone and dispensed with a traditional diamond. “ET” reported that although the “Winter Pearl Ring” was designed by Tokyo-based designer Yoshinobu Kataoka, McCary bought it from New York jewelry retailer Catbird. In the center of the ring is a shiny Akoya pearl with a diameter of 8 millimeters. This is surrounded by several 0.37 carat diamonds in a snowflake motif. The band is made of 18-karat gold.

What can we expect from Emma Stone and Dave McCary’s party?

Stone is a self-confessed vegan and McCary is a vegetarian. It is therefore likely that the couple will be planning an eco-friendly wedding and paying attention to their ecological footprint. The two reportedly go on vacation to eco-resorts, ride bicycles and grow their own groceries. We can assume that this environmentally conscious attitude will also be reflected in the planning of their big day.









Where will Emma Stone and Dave McCary get married?

Since the withdrawn couple like to keep their private lives to themselves, they will surely choose a hidden venue in a private location. Stone’s good friend Jennifer Lawrence, who celebrated her own wedding in October 2019 at a secret location, has reportedly given Stone tips on how to keep her upcoming wedding out of the press.

Who will design Emma Stone’s wedding dress?

So far, Stone doesn’t seem to have made up his mind. But it is quite possible that the Oscar-winning actress will choose a brand that she has worn before, such as Chanel, Stella McCartney or Prada.

Since Stone has been the face of Louis Vuitton since 2017, there could also be a collaboration with creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. Sophie Turner, another brand ambassador for the label, had a custom-made dress made for her wedding to singer Joe Jonas in June 2019.

Who’s on Emma Stone and Dave McCary’s guest list?

Stone is a well-known Hollywood actress and McCary works regularly with celebrities as the segment director of “SNL”. The couple’s guest list will certainly not be short. In addition to Stone’s close friend Jennifer Lawrence, Adele, the Olsen twins and Sienna Miller – all of whom were also at Lawrence’s wedding in October 2019 – are likely to be invited.

