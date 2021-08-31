Dwayne Johnson in top form: This is how “The Rock” tricks with its muscles – people

He lets the muscles play again.

If you take a look at the Instagram account of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (49), his everyday life almost looks like he lives in a gym. In between appearances on the red carpet and filming, “The Rock” clearly likes to spend his time training. And you can see that too!

His body has been his trademark for years. Mountains of muscles and limbs riddled with veins – Johnson is well trained down to his little toe. Currently more than ever. Because for the film “Black Adam” he really gave full throttle in training to be in the best physical condition ever. In the film, he plays the DC villains personally.

The action star posted a photo from the set on Instagram. It shows how a makeup artist applies small dots of white paint to Johnson’s enormous body.

Great job – some think now. What is that good for – others are sure to ask. The answer to this comes from Johnson himself: “My experienced make-up artist, Björn Rehbein, applies tiny white tracking points to very specific areas of my body (including the legs) so that our visual effects team can track and calculate my muscle fibers while Black Adam rages and seeks and destroys his enemies. “

This means that cameras can precisely capture the movements of his muscles and thus better represent them in the computer-animated film.

Johnson plays the lead role in Black Adam. The strip had to be postponed due to the corona pandemic. The film launch in the USA is now planned for the coming summer.

“This is the last week of production and the hard work with my training, diet and conditioning has been relentless – the toughest of my career because I had to keep that physical look for months and even climaxed in the last week – but ours.” The common goal is to raise the bar with Black Adam. ”

And that is very high at THIS sight.