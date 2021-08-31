Diane Kruger shoots a thriller with the son of Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson

08/31/2021 12:10 pm

Kruger, who comes from near Hildesheim, had her international breakthrough as an actress in 2004 with the film “Troja”. Most recently she was in front of the camera for the thriller “Die Agentin” and “The 355”.

Diane Kruger (45, “Out of Nowhere”) will play the leading female role in the thriller “Out of the Blue” directed by US playwright Neil LaBute (58).

A dream comes true for Diane Kruger

With the hashtag #dreamtoworkwithNeil, the German actor wrote on Instagram on Monday that a dream would come true for her to work with the director. In addition, she provided a photo of the script.

At the side of Kruger plays Ray Nicholson, the 29-year-old son of Jack Nicholson and Rebecca Broussard, who most recently had a supporting role in the thriller “Promising Young Woman”.

Actress Diane Kruger at the Berlinale 2019.









This is what it’s all about

The industry journal “Variety” described “Out of the Blue” as a story about passion, deception and a perfect murder. Nicholson plays the young Connor who starts a stormy affair with the seductive Marilyn (Kruger). But a violent husband and a vulnerable stepdaughter stand in the way. Filming is slated to begin shortly in the US state of Rhode Island.

LaBute shot the media satire “Nurse Betty” with Renée Zellweger, the film “Obsessed” with Gwyneth Paltrow and the police thriller “Lakeview Terrace” with Samuel L. Jackson.

